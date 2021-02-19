Friendswood players, from left, Rakel Hutchinson, Noelle Chidester, Jocelyn Green and Ashlyn Ryall celebrate after their win over Angleton in a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Friendswood’s Jocelyn Green looks to the hoop past Angleton’s My’Quesha Wilkerson during the first quarter of a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Friendswood’s Noelle Chidester leaps for a rebound against Angleton’s My’Quesha Wilkerson during the first quarter of a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Friendswood players, from left, Rakel Hutchinson, Noelle Chidester, Jocelyn Green and Ashlyn Ryall celebrate after their win over Angleton in a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Ashlyn Ryall goes up for a shot against Angleton’s Selena Chaney during the second quarter of a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Rakel Hutchinson shoots past Angleton’s K’mory Price-Nealy during the first quarter of a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Myklyn Newsom and Kamila Yunus embrace after the Mustangs’ win over Angleton in a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood players celebrate after a foul call during the fourth quarter of a Region III-5A area round playoff game against Angleton at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Jocelyn Green looks to the hoop past Angleton’s My’Quesha Wilkerson during the first quarter of a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Noelle Chidester leaps for a rebound against Angleton’s My’Quesha Wilkerson during the first quarter of a Region III-5A area round playoff game at Friendswood High School on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
After dealing with power and water outages, frigid temperatures, and no practices or school all week, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs had to try to get their minds on a Region III-5A area-round playoff basketball game against the Angleton Lady Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.