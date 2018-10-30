SANTA FE
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs were overpowered by the Clear Springs Chargers as they were unable to generate enough kills and fell in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11, on Tuesday in the Region III-6A bi-district round of the volleyball playoffs.
Shyia Richardson was the star during the regular season for the Chargers with 438 kills, and she showed her ability in the first set with four kills early on. The Lady Bucs were having trouble getting points as they went down 12-3 with all three of their points coming from missed serves from the Chargers.
Emma Williams for the Lady Bucs had one kill and one block as she tied with Ashley Hutchins and Grace Nicholas for the team lead in kills for the set. Those three kills were not enough compared to the 10 for Clear Springs as the Chargers rolled to a 25-12 set win.
In the second set the Lady Bucs again managed only three kills while the Chargers came up with 16 kills. Seven of those 16 kills came from senior Kenadee Poye who Brazoswood seemed to not have an answer for when she hit. Richardson continued her strong match with three kills, an ace and two blocks in the second set as well.
For Brazoswood, Hutchins had two kills and Nicholas had another for their kills. An ace from Madison Varga and a block from Cora Bowles were the bright spots for the Lady Bucs as they were unable to overcome an early 6-1 deficit and fell 25-13 in the set.
The third set was the best set for the Chargers as they won big again. Richardson had four kills to bring her total to 11 for the match and show what she had done in the regular season. Sophomore Alana Dawson got in on the hitting for Clear Springs with four kills and a block of her own in the third set.
The Lady Bucs did manage to increase their kill totals from the last two sets with four in the final set. Hutchins and Nicholas each had one as well as Trinity Rieger and Trinity Woodard who each added one of their own.
Clear Springs took all the momentum early in the set, storming out to an 18-6 lead before a Brazoswood timeout. The Chargers never looked back from there as they went on to a 25-11 win in the set to win the match.
The Chargers move onto the area round of the playoffs, where they will face Pasadena Memorial at a time, date and location to be determined.
