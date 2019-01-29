HOUSTON
Kirby Killingsworth wanted her Clear Lake squad to take a breath and chill.
With the Falcons trailing Clear Falls 19-15 at halftime of their home girls basketball game on Tuesday night, Killingsworth sent her players out for the second half warmup with more than four minutes left on the clock.
The move seemed to strike a chord as Clear Lake found a groove in time to forge perhaps its most important eight minutes of the season and a 39-34 victory over the Knights. The win left the Falcons at 8-2 in league play, while Falls dropped to 8-3.
District-leading Clear Springs, which beat Alvin on Tuesday, will take a 9-1 mark into Friday’s home game against Clear Lake.
“I just told them to be Clear Lake at the half and we weren’t being Clear Lake in the first half,’’ said Killingsworth, who watched her young team confidently outscore Clear Falls, 15-5, in the third.
The Falcons bolted quickly into the second half with seven unanswered points before the Knights stopped the bleeding two-and-a-half minutes into the period.
“We knew Falls was tough, but we wanted them to relax a bit,” Killingsworth said. “They were super tight in the first half. Then we settled in and were us.”
Reese Schumann came up big in the final two quarters with eight of her team-high 12 points. The 5-foot, 10-inch sophomore also cleared 11 rebounds. America Llanes finished with nine points, including a 3-pointer early in the third which gave Clear Lake a 22-19 advantage.
Despite seven turnovers and just two buckets in the third, Clear Falls fashioned a 10-3 run to take 34-33 lead with three minutes to play in the contest. But with tighter defense and with Schumann and senior Tara Kessner dominating the paint, Clear Lake closed out the game with a 6-0 burst of its own for its fifth straight win.
“That killed us. Absolutely killed us,” Knights coach Shannon Osborne said. “We didn’t play well, they got a couple of easy shots and we just didn’t play well in that third quarter. We still had opportunities to take care of the game. You just can’t let a team like Clear Lake get on top of you.”
Alexis Clayborne’s 12 points led Clear Falls, while Josephine Adegbite added 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Knights, though, never attempted a free throw as the Falcons’ improving 2-3 zone made penetrating the lane a challenge.
“The day our offense meets our defense, we’re really looking forward to that,” Killingworth said. “That day will come, hopefully soon … maybe Friday.”
