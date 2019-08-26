GALVESTON
Ask Ball High’s Dylan Parish about contributing to his Tors team, and he’ll say he’ll play wherever he’s needed; this season, in an overhauled offense, he’ll be needed in the backfield.
“I’m a team player,” Parish said. “I just go wherever the coaches need me to play. It doesn’t matter where — it could be O-line, D-line, I’ll go play there.”
This season, the Tors will transition from a spread, pass-happy offense to a smash-mouth, run-heavy attack, and Parish will offer a versatile option to complement lead running back Clarence Dalton.
“He’ll probably run over you before he’ll make you miss,” Ball High head coach Kimble Anders said.
In contrast to the elusive, smooth-running Dalton, Parish will bring a more power-running style. Like a Swiss Army knife on the gridiron, Parish also can be utilized in many different ways, most notably as a fullback — blocking defensive ends and linebackers — or as a pass catching option out of the backfield.
“He’s a great blocker, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, and he can run,” Anders said. “He’s a very smart football player, too. Academically, he’s very sound, and he just knows football. He actually takes time to understand the game. He’ll be utilized in several different ways.”
The vast skill set possessed by Parish reminds his head coach, a former NFL All-Pro fullback, a lot of himself as a player.
“We’ve got a couple plays that I’ve looked at, and said, ‘He can do some of the things I used to do,’” Anders said. “Catching the ball out of the backfield, we can sneak him out on some of those short little routes and have a little fun seeing what he can do making people miss in space. He’ll have an opportunity to do everything — block, catch and run.”
In some respects, Parish’s emergence to this position is somewhat of a surprise. Parish, who said he hasn’t played running back since little league, played sparingly last season and isn’t the biggest athlete out there, but he put in a lot of work in the offseason to improve his game enough for the Tors coaching staff to take notice.
“He really spent a lot of time in the weight room this year,” Anders said. “He had his own personal trainer and did extra stuff. He’s one of those kids who’ll go the extra mile to prepare himself.”
Parish’s first test as a contributor in Ball High’s new offense will come in one of the area’s oldest and most spirited rivalry games — the Clash of the Causeway against the La Marque Cougars.
“This will be my first year actually playing in it,” Parish said. “Last year, I was on varsity, but I didn’t play in it.”
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at La Marque’s Etheredge Stadium.
