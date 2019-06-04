SUGAR LAND
Five Galveston County players were among the select few picked for the Houston-Area Baseball Coaches Association’s Futures Game, held Tuesday night at Constellation Field and ending with an 8-6 win for the Blue Team over the Red Team.
The players at this all-star game represented some of the best non-senior players in the Houston Area. On the Blue Team were Clear Creek’s Lane Brewster and Matthew Etzel, and Texas City’s Conor Higgs, while the Red Team included Santa Fe’s Rome Shubert and Dalton Stevens.
The Galveston County contingent had an immediate impact on the game. With the Red Team trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Shubert knocked a clutch two-out RBI single to tie the game. Shubert drove home Manvel’s Isaiah Walker, who drew a two-out walk to extend the inning and advanced to second on a balk.
Higgs was a part of a two-run top of the third inning that gave the Blue Team the lead back briefly, and a four-run top of the sixth that gave them the lead for good.
In the top of the third, Higgs drew a one-out, seven-pitch walk to extend the inning, setting up Spring Branch Memorial’s Thomas Vincent for an RBI sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead. Earlier in the inning, Alvin’s Carson Keithley reached on a two-base error, and moved to third base and scored on a pair of wild pitches.
In the top of the sixth following a one-out, two-run triple from Spring Branch Memorial’s Jack Riedel, Higgs reached on an error and advanced to third on another error that saw the third run of the inning score. He then scored on a groundout to give the Blue Team an 8-5 lead.
Stevens joined in on the action in a four-run bottom of the third that saw the Red Team retake the lead and a one-run bottom of the sixth that saw them cut into the Blue Team’s lead.
After a leadoff triple from Lamar Consolidated’s Stanley Tucker and an RBI single from Atascocita’s Brice Matthews started the bottom of the third, Stevens reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a two-run single lined up the middle by Brazoswood’s Michael Riley. Sealy’s Rhys Reichardt also had an RBI single in the inning.
Stevens smacked an opposite-field single during a bottom of the sixth that saw Oak Ridge’s Zachary Easterling drive in Cypress Christian’s Clayton Dean (leadoff single) on an RBI sac fly.
Shubert worked past a leadoff single and a fielding error to pitch a scoreless inning in the top of the ninth, ending the frame with a strikeout. He finished 1-for-3 at the plate with the RBI single.
Stevens was 1-for-3 at the plate, and surrendered one unearned run and one hit in his inning pitched in the top of the fifth.
Higgs reached base in both his plate appearances on a walk and an error, while Brewster also reached base twice with a single and an error. Etzel was 0-for-3 in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.