Facing windy conditions Friday night, the Clear Springs Chargers took care of business in their Region III-6A bi-district playoff match against the Pearland Dawson Lady Eagles with a 4-1 win at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
With the blustery wind at their backs in the first half, the Chargers pressed the action and came away with a two-goal lead heading into the halftime break, but also saw some bad luck prevent them from having an even larger lead.
“I was worried because of the wind,” Clear Springs head girls soccer coach Craig Foster said. “It was 2-nil at halftime, and we had like three or four really good corner kicks and it was a scramble, and I don’t know how they kept them out.”
After needing a late goal in regulation to put away the Lady Eagles in these teams’ matchup last year and needing an overtime goal to do the same two years ago, it didn’t take long for Clear Springs to break onto the scoreboard in the teams’ third consecutive first-round playoff meeting.
Senior forward and the Chargers' leading goal scorer Sarah Evans broke away from the Dawson defense and put the ball past the goalkeeper for the 1-0 lead in the match’s fifth minute.
Clear Springs pushed its lead to 2-0 in the 35th minute after Evans sent a pass to junior forward Sydney Robinson, who worked her way past the defense and sent a shot inside the far post.
Dawson stunned the Chargers inside the second half’s first minute when senior midfielder Ryan Galley rocketed a shot from nearly 30 yards out into the upper 90 to trim the Clear Springs lead to 2-1.
“All we talked about about in the (halftime) locker room was getting tight to No. 21 and not letting her have a shot in the second half, and her first touch was a goal,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Foster said.
But, Clear Springs responded about 4 minutes later to restore its two-goal lead when junior forward Katie Marker found a deflection in the penalty area and put it into the back of the net.
“That third goal was huge, and then we rode some pressure for the next 15 minutes, weathered the storm, and then after that, I thought we were pretty solid,” Foster said.
Junior midfielder Alex Staat put the final nail in the Lady Eagles’ coffin in the 79th minute, booming in a long shot from about 25 yards out into the top corner of the goal.
The Chargers created several scoring opportunities for themselves that did not find pay dirt — particularly a long shot that nearly rebounded off the top crossbar and into the goal in the 37th minute, and an open look in the box that was knocked off the right post in the 49th minute.
Clear Springs’ back line also did an excellent job of limiting Dawson’s scoring chances.
Up next will be an area-round playoff match against North Shore at a time, date and location to be finalized.
