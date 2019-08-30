BAYTOWN
When the proverbial dust settled, it would be Clear Creek’s Wildcats that survived with a 28-13 win over Baytown Sterling in week one of the football season at Stallworth Stadium.
Still, consider the Rangers’ opener a 140-degree almost flip of the script from a year earlier when Clear Creek ran past them in a 48-28 win.
In this rematch, Sterling held a 13-7 lead after three quarters, trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter and were within a possession until late in the ball game when the Wildcats finally put the game away.
But it wasn’t easy.
Clear Creek scored first on an Andrew Dry run after Sterling’s offense stagnated out of the gate. The disciplined Wildcats marched down the field with relative ease before finally punching the game’s first score in.
Then the Sterling defense got serious.
Neither team seriously threatened in the second quarter although some untimely penalties on the Rangers’ defense allowed Clear Creek to get into field goal range, but that attempt ultimately missed and the teams went into the break with Clear Creek still holding a 7-0 lead.
Clear Creek fumbled the opening second half kickoff, and within two-plus minutes, the Rangers tied things on a Jacob Landry one-yard run with 9:35 left in the third quarter at 7-all.
Signs of the Sterling turnaround became more apparent when the Wildcats threatened to score following a long kickoff return by Lane Brewster that put Clear Creek on the doorstep of the host’s end zone. But, Sterling’s defense kept up the heat and forced another field goal attempt that the Wildcats again missed, and the game remained tied.
Then came the play that gave Sterling its highest peak of hope.
The senior quarterback Landry unleashed a pass against heavy pressure to wide receiver EJ Hawkins, who went up against one-on-one coverage, out-leapt the Wildcat defensive back and broke free for a 64-yard touchdown catch and run.
After a missed point-after conversion, the Rangers looked up and saw themselves leading with 4:08 left in the third quarter.
But that precious momentum slipped from their fingers as the Wildcats seized the lead a minute into the fourth quarter on Dry’s second touchdown run — an 8-yard variety — and the successful PAT gave the visitors the lead for good at 14-13.
A key Sterling fumble when it was driving again into Clear Creek territory would lead to another Wildcat touchdown, a 31-yard scoring pass from Dry to Jeremiah Cams, who made a shoestring catch and gave the Wildcats a 21-13 edge with 6:14 left to go.
A King Ketchum 57-yard scoring run with four minutes left wrapped the scoring for Clear Creek and the game.
