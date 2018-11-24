SEALY
Bay Area Christian senior Christian McDonough delivered two devastating long touchdown runs and forced an early game-changing turnover to lead the Broncos to a 34-14 win over the Texas School for the Deaf Rangers in a TAPPS Division III second-round playoff game Saturday evening at T.J. Mills Stadium.
A key varsity player since a winless freshman season, McDonough and his teammates now find themselves in a TAPPS state semifinal game against Boerne Geneva next week.
“I’m just happy to keep it going,” McDonough said. “My freshman year, I was very hesitant if I wanted to keep playing, but I stuck with it, and look where we are now.”
The Rangers stunned the Broncos early with a 59-yard dash to the end zone by Kodi Lee on the opening possession of the game, but Bay Area Christian was able to swiftly swing control of the game back in its favor.
The Broncos put together an eight-play scoring drive on their ensuing possession with runs of 17 yards, 23 yards and 12 yards by McDonough, DeCapprio Selexman and Andrew Brown, respectively, helping set up a 1-yard blast into the end zone by Brown to knot the game, 6-6, at the 7:59 mark of the first quarter.
Things then went from bad to worse for TSD, as a fumbled kickoff return gave the offense poor field position at the 9-yard line. After that, a fumble forced by McDonough and recovered by Dalton Chavis gave the Broncos’ offense the ball at the Rangers’ 5-yard line, and Matthew Merritt ran it in from there for a 12-6 lead.
“We started out slow, and I think that definitely started things,” McDonough said.
Following a TSD three-and-out, the Broncos established their run-heavy slot-T offense in full force, embarking on a 14-play, 69-yard drive that took 7:23 off the clock. The only pass of the drive ended it, as Jackson Collins found an open Kaden Hunt in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass and 20-6 lead after Brown ran in a two-point conversion.
The two teams traded blows late in the first half, which resulted in Bay Area Christian taking a 28-14 lead into the break.
A 12-yard run by Preston Garrett and two-point QB keeper run by Zarek Nathanson capped a six-play, 55-yard drive for TSD with 2:30 left in the second quarter, but the Broncos answered right back just 1:23 later as a 25-yard pass from Collins to Hunt helped set up a 40-yard sprint by McDonough down the sidelines to pay dirt.
Bay Area Christian had two turnovers inside TSD’s 8-yard line in a scoreless third quarter, but finally dealt a knockout blow to the Rangers on a 65-yard TD run by McDonough at the midway point of the fourth quarter.
“It was probably a momentum changer, I had some great blocking, and I think it definitely turned the tide,” McDonough said.
Meanwhile, the Broncos’ defense came through time and again starting by stopping a TSD drive that reached inside Bay Area Christian’s 10-yard line at the end of the first half. In the second half, the Broncos held TSD’s offense to two turnovers on downs on fourth-and-short plays and one punt.
“I thought our defense just played phenomenal,” Bay Area Christian Les Rainey said. “Our coaches put together a great game plan, and we executed like crazy.”
Bay Area Christian compiled 440 yards of offense with 380 of those coming on the ground. McDonough (six carries, 127 yards) and DeCapprio Selexman (15 carries, 124 yards) led the Broncos’ rushing attack. Brown chipped in 65 rushing yards on 14 carries, and Merritt had 60 yards on 12 carries, which included multiple big chunks at the end of the game to wind down the clock.
The time, date and location for the Bay Area Christian-Geneva state semifinal tilt has yet to be determined as of press time.
