LEAGUE CITY
On a cold, blustery night, the Clear Springs Chargers stayed red-hot as they capped off their perfect record in District 24-6A with a 49-14 win over Clear Creek at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium on Friday.
“It was important to keep the momentum going into the playoffs,” Chargers coach Craig Dailey said after the game. “We started a little slower than I’d like to have, but after the first couple of series, we picked it up and got it going.”
Clear Springs (7-3, 6-0 in district) finished atop the District 24-6A standings, winning the title outright, and will face either Alief Hastings or Alief Taylor next Friday at 7 p.m. at Challenger Columbia Stadium in the first round of the UIL Texas State Playoffs.
Senior running back, Todd Hudson II, led the way for the Chargers’ offense, eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark by a yard in the first quarter. His night ended shortly into the second half, but he finished the game with 21 carries for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Clear Springs junior quarterback, Garrett Rooker, also amassed a hat-trick of scores, throwing for one and rushing for two. He ended his night having completed 5 of 11 passes for 85 yards, and rushed three times for 11 yards.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight,” Dailey said. “And then we’ll go back to work tomorrow, figure out who we’re playing … and go to work, because now it’s one week at a time. It don’t matter if you win by one or 40, as long as you’ve got one more than them at the end of the week and get to the next round.”
With the loss, Clear Creek (4-6, 2-4) was eliminated from postseason contention and watched their season come to an end with the final whistle of Friday’s game.
“A reporter from FOX 26 asked this morning, ‘What’s one way you can sum up this team?’” Wildcats’ first-year coach Dwayne Lane said. “I said, ‘We never quit, and we’re going to fight until the end.’ And that type of attitude is something you need to carry with you throughout life, even when things aren’t going your way. Can you keep competing, and fighting, and trying? And that’s what our guys did.”
Clear Creek senior quarterback, Hunter Smith, found senior receiver, Peter Miller for a 21-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter that tied the game.
Senior running back, Alex Robles, scored the Wildcats’ other points when he ripped off a 47-yard run midway through the third quarter.
“We tell the seniors that we definitely appreciate them,” Lane said. “It’s tough your senior year when you have a new head coach and staff members coming in making changes and asking them to do that, and get on board, and we don’t have very long to build a relationship. … We’re really proud of them because that’s a tough situation to put seniors in. And we told them we’re playing for this year, not for the future. They’re future is now. And we feel like they really bought in to that. We really appreciate them.”
