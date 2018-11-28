LEAGUE CITY
The Bay Area Christian football team lives by the belief, among others, that hard work pays off. To find evidence of this, they need to look no further than the handful of seniors who as freshmen started for the Broncos during a rough 2015 season.
“My freshman year, I was always telling myself, ‘wait until senior year, that’s going to be the year,’” tight end/defensive end Kaden Hunt said.
Bay Area Christian went 0-8 that season, unable to even play its last two scheduled games due to the roster being decimated with injuries.
“It was definitely interesting at the beginning of the season,” offensive and defensive lineman Gabriel Phillips said. “It was really hard to get thrown into the starting offensive line against kids who looked three or four times my size. I looked forward to the next year and just getting better every day.”
For their sophomore season, the group of Broncos saw a new head coach enter the fray. A face familiar to the group from being their junior high coach, Les Rainey was tasked with making a program that was just two years removed from a TAPPS state championship appearance competitive once again.
“It was nice to have him come up and already be familiar with him as a coach,” Hunt said.
Assessing the personnel of the team, Rainey opted to implement a run-heavy wing-T offense. It was something he coached some with the junior high team, but was a drastic departure from the spread offense that the Broncos used to reach the state final in 2014.
“We knew we had some talent that was young, we knew we had some talent at the junior high,” Rainey said. “We said, ‘be patient.’ We knew our time was going to come. We just had to keep everyone together, and we had to get in the weight room.”
The young team continued to put in hard work, but success came in small doses, as the 2016 season saw the Broncos finish 2-8. Last season, the now-seniors began to see the fruition of their efforts, though, as Bay Area Christian posted a 6-5 record and made a trip to the postseason.
“A lot of people would’ve given in, and just quit and played something else, but they stuck with it,” Rainey said. “Even the next year, we went 2-8. It’s not like we exactly killed it the next year either. Then last year we went 6-5, and now 9-3. It’s been a steady progression and a tribute to their leadership, for sure.”
The players agreed that last season was definitely a turning point for the program.
“We were beating teams we were supposed to beat, and we were actually playing as a team,” Hunt said. “We had depth.”
“We came closer together as a team, for sure,” Phillips added.
In addition to Hunt and Phillips, other seniors that were thrown into the starting lineup as freshmen included current standouts in outside linebacker Ethan Grumbles, receiver/cornerback Michael Dunn, receiver/running back/safety Christian McDonough and center/defensive lineman Connor Murphy. Now, those seniors that felt the agony of a winless season as freshman are experiencing the thrill of an excellent season that is still ongoing deep into the playoffs.
The 2018 Broncos took their lumps in a rugged non-district schedule, but after an 0-3 start are winners of nine straight, were undefeated district champions and now face a tough Boerne Geneva team in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals.
“The hard work put into the offseason led us to this moment, and we’re excited to keep going,” Phillips said.
The state semifinal game should definitely reveal how much the Broncos have grown as a team this season, as it was Geneva who knocked Bay Area Christian out of the playoffs last year with a 41-0 win in the first round.
“We’re a much better, more sound team, and I think we’ve meshed a lot better than last year,” Grumbles said. “We’re definitely more prepared. We’re not the same team we were last year.”
Kickoff for the Bay Area Christian-Geneva game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Stadium in Giddings.
