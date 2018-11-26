LEAGUE CITY
Behind a 62-30 Chargers rebounding edge, Clear Springs controlled the game from the start to cruise to an 80-49 win at home over the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs on Monday night.
Clear Springs was off and running as Jermia Green raced out and grabbed the opening tip-off and drove for a layup to start an 8-0 Charger run.
Back-to-back scoring drives by Demi Dickey had the Lady Bulldogs on the scoreboard as Clear Springs won the opening quarter 15-6.
Both teams were misfiring from 3-point land as Hitchcock’s TraKemme Elam knocked down the game’s first 3 on the 17th combined attempt with four minutes left until halftime, making the score 10-21. The teams shot 8-for-53 from distance (3-for-25 Clear Springs and 5-for-28 Hitchcock).
The story of the second quarter was rebounds as the teams combined for 33 (Chargers 20 and Hitchcock 13) and free-throws as the Lady Bulldogs missed 11 straight at one point and finished the quarter 4 of 18 from the line, whereas Clear Springs was 7-for-13 in the quarter.
A basket from Niah Johnson, who scored 12 of her 17 points and corralled 13 of her game-high 21 rebounds in the first half, with 7:21 left in the second quarter gave the Chargers a double-digit lead they would never relinquish as Clear Springs took a 34-15 lead into halftime.
Both teams combined for 27 fouls in the first half.
Hitchcock won the third quarter, 19-18, that was keyed by a 8-0 scoring run, making the score 24-40 with 4:33 in the quarter.
The key in this run was Chloe Countee finishing an and-one off an offensive rebound and a Jasi Mack 3-pointer.
This was the closest the Lady Bulldogs would get the rest of the way as Clear Springs continued to build its lead.
In what was the Chargers highest scoring quarter (28-15), the fourth started out unexpectedly as both teams combined to make three consecutive 3-pointers at the beginning of the quarter as Clear Springs’ Emma McIntosh connected on two of her three straight attempts in the quarter and Elam swished one for Hitchcock.
McIntosh had 11 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and also had seven rebounds for Clear Springs.
Every quarter had the Chargers snag 11 or more rebounds.
The Chargers finished 23-for-35 from the foul line and the Lady Bulldogs at 10-for-30.
Green finished with 10 points and nine rebounds and Kylie Minter had 14 points and six rebounds for the Chargers.
Dickey led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points.
Both teams will be back in action on the road next Tuesday as Clear Springs travels to Deer Park (7 p.m. tip-off) and Hitchcock plays Brazosport (6:15 p.m.).
