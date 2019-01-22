LEAGUE CITY
The middle-of-the-pack scramble is officially on now.
Yes, five District 24-6A games remain for Clear Springs, but Tuesday night’s 67-61 win over Clear Brook kept the Chargers in the conversation for what could be the fourth of four postseason slots.
A loss by Clear Springs would have been devastating to any playoff aspirations, but Terrence Woodson pounded inside for 27 points and 10 rebounds to power the much-needed victory.
“We put ourselves even with Brook as far as the win column goes,” said Chris Hairfield, the Chargers’ head coach. “We need to win two, hopefully three more, to finish this thing off to put ourselves in the playoff hunt.”
At 3-4 in the district standings, Clear Springs and Clear Brook each find themselves jockeying for position behind league leaders Dickinson, Clear Creek and Clear Lake.
The Chargers rode their muscle inside to fend off the Wolverines, who beat Clear Springs 63-58 in their first meeting. Woodson was a dynamo for Springs with all of his points coming in the paint or at the free throw line, where he was 11-for-11.
“I think he’s a hard matchup for a lot of people,’’ Hairfield said. “You’ve got a kid who can handle the ball inside … a good-looking kid with size and strength.”
Garrett Rooker scored 14 points and eight rebounds for Clear Springs (13-16), while Kyle Burt added 13 points and nine boards.
“Woodson had a great game. He was aggressive, he attacked,” said Nathan Janak, Clear Brook’s head coach. “Every time we got over the hump and got the lead, they’d come down and we’d either foul or give up an and-1 or we’d give up an offensive rebound for points.”
Trailing the whole game, Clear Brook took its first lead on a Jaren VanBuren 3-pointer late in the third quarter. In the fourth period, the score was tied on three occasions and Clear Brook held the lead twice.
Knotted at 59-59 with less than 2 minutes left, a slashing inside move by Burt and free throws by Woodson, Noah VanChau and Seth Staats fueled an 8-2 Clear Springs run to end the contest. Brook managed just two free throws in the final 1:50.
Paul Wilson’s 23 points and 13 by Branden Andrews led the Wolverines (10-19).
It was a critical step for Clear Springs, which has stumbled down the stretch in tight contests.
“We could see some growth in the kids. We got rattled for a minute, started turning the ball over again, but they settled down and took care it,” said Hairfield, whose club travels to district leader Dickinson on Friday. “We need to go after Dickinson. We had an opportunity the last time and gave one away.
“We’ll see if we can change it up.”
