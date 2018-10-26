ROSENBERG
The pomp and circumstance of the Terry High School homecoming was full effect at Guy K. Traylor Memorial when the Rangers and Ball High Golden Tornadoes stepped on to the field Friday for their District 10-5A DI contest.
The stage was set for the 2018 Ranger king and queen, but it was the Tors’ senior quarterback Martavian Jackson and junior running back Clarence Dalton that took center stage in Ball High’s 39-19 win over Terry.
“I’m proud of the kids, and we played some pretty good football tonight,” Ball High head coach Kimble Anders said.
Ball High collected its first district win to improve to 1-4 and 3-4 overall. The Rangers dropped to 2-7 with a 2-3 record in district.
Dalton ran the ball 19 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson completed 19 of 26 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards on seven carries. Ball High had 419 yards of offense.
“We had lack of execution,” Terry head coach Cornelius Anthony. “Game plan was there and the play-calling was there, but we didn’t execute it. That is what it boiled down to, we didn’t execute.”
The first half was marked by two offenses content with running the ball and controlling possession. The Tors scored on the game’s opening drive with a 16-play drive that stalled on the 8-yard line with a 25-yard field goal from senior kicker Zack Lerner with 7:02 remaining in the first quarter.
Terry took a short-lived lead after a fumbled snap gave the Rangers the ball on the Tor 24-yard line.
Junior Brandon Kyles powered in on a quarterback sneak from 1-yard out and a two-point attempt was stopped by Ball High to set the score at 6-3 with 10:34 remaining in the second quarter.
Dalton put Ball High back in front two plays later with a 53-yard scamper at 9:57 in the second quarter. Lerner added the extra point.
The score would remain 10-6 at halftime.
Terry scored its opening drive of the second half with a 60-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jalen Moore. The extra point by senior Jaycee Morales was blocked by Ball High.
The Tors answered with an 11-play drive capped off by a 12-yard pass from Jackson to sophomore Nehemiah Noel on a comeback route at 4:55 in the third quarter.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave the ball back to the Tors and after three plays Ball High had a 25-12 lead.
Dalton finished off that 32-yard drive with a 3-yard run with 2:59 remaining in the third quarter and scored a two-point conversion.
Senior running back Le’Andre Davis scored the Rangers’ final touchdown, a 13-yard run with 2:02 left in the third quarter. Morales added the extra point.
The Tors were the only team to score in the fourth quarter. Jackson connected with senior Nigel Green for a 24-yard strike at 10:09, and Dalton scored from 2 yards out with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Rangers will travel to Friendswood, and the Tors will face Angleton at home next week.
