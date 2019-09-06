EAST BERNARD
The Hitchcock Bulldogs faced a familiar foe in the East Bernard Brahmas at Veterans Stadium on Friday night.
In past seasons, the score between the two teams has been decided by less than one touchdown, but this was not the case this game with East Bernard breaking the notion concerning recent matchups as the Brahmas stunned the Bulldogs, 49-12.
Hitchcock started the game receiving the kickoff, quickly opening the scoring as quarterback Christian Dorsey completed a 26-yard pass to receiver Pacey Jones after a series of rushes.
The following possession, the Brahmas took the lead on a 5-yard rushing touchdown with a successful point-after totaling the score at 7-6.
After another East Bernard touchdown, the Bulldog defense intercepted the ball as Hitchcock held the Brahmas for the first time of the night, hoping for the momentum to shift to their side as the Bulldogs were in need of a score.
Hitchcock put together what looked like to be a promising drive, but it was interrupted as Dorsey’s pass was intercepted, leading to yet another Brahma touchdown as the score reached 21-6.
East Bernard’s offense would score each time they took the field, as the Brahmas went on a 29-0 run to close the second quarter, with the Bulldogs throwing another interception as East Bernard took a 35-6 lead going into the locker room.
The second half was no different as Hitchcock didn’t have an answer for the relentless Brahma offense and swarming defense, and the Bulldogs would only score once more, having no match to East Bernard’s three additional second half touchdowns.
The score reflected the yards of scrimmage as Hitchcock struggled for its 205 yards of offense compared to the Brahma’s 321 yards with the final score of 49-12.
Hitchcock will face the La Marque Cougars at Bulldog Stadium still looking for its first win of the 2019 season.
