A hawking, tenacious defense and a hot scorer is going to carry Dickinson basketball for the time being.
And that’s just fine with Gators head coach Jason Wilson.
“I’ve already instilled in their minds that our defense is going to create offense for us,” said Wilson, whose club forced 27 turnovers in a 59-40 home-court boys victory over Ball High on Tuesday night.
“We’re going to dictate the pace of the game, we’re going to have teams play our way and out of that, we’re going to convert off steals and numbers.’’
Dickinson, which improved to 6-5, came out of the opening tip with a fury, turning over the Tors five times in the first three minutes while racing a 12-2 advantage.
Qasim Boyd, a quick-handed junior guard, led the charge with 11 of his game-high 28 points in the first period while adding nine more in the second quarter.
Zyon Little countered Boyd with seven points and dominating the lane area defensively as Ball High shot just 5-for-22 from the field in the opening half.
Jerald Temple, the Tors’ head coach, looked at the early-season contest as a learning opportunity, but he’s not sure whether he’ll face Dickinson’s brand of pressure once district play begins.
“I hope not,’’ said Temple, whose club dropped to 4-4. “They’re a strong 6A team, and we showed up in their house and we battled. But we made way too many mistakes, turned the ball over, missed a lot of chip shots.”
After falling behind 35-12 at halftime, Ball High gathered itself in the second half by reducing turnovers and outscoring the Gators 28-24 in the final two quarters.
Vernon Webb topped the Tors with nine points, while Arentheis Winn added seven, all in the fourth period.
After Boyd’s 28, Little finished with nine as nine different Gators hit the scorebook.
“Defensively, we were able to execute some things full-court, being able to do some things that work to our advantage,” Wilson said. “Losing nine seniors last year, playing five sophomores that are inexperienced, we have to play that style of basketball to create some points.”
Next up for Dickinson is the Cy Hoops Berry Center Invitational tournament to be held Thursday through Saturday, while Ball High next has a date at Barbers Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
