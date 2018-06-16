SANTA FE
The 2018 Galveston County baseball coach of the year Ronnie Wulf guided the Santa Fe program to a milestone it had not seen in nearly two decades, and then in the year’s final game, managed the team amid unimaginably tragic circumstances.
Typically, Santa Fe fields a senior-heavy lineup, but this year, the Indians squad had to adjust to a young roster that followed in the footsteps of a big senior class, as this year’s team was a fairly even mix of seniors and sophomores. Plus, the team had to overcome the loss of two junior standouts, whose seasons were lost from injuries suffered during football season.
“We had some sophomores that we had to fit into different spots because we had lost kids (to graduation), and then we lost kids to injury from football,” Wulf said. “The kids who we moved into those spots, they played really well.”
In District 23-5A play, the Indians actually dropped their first game and struggled to a 3-2 start. After that, though, the team reeled off 11 wins in a row to end the regular season and clinch the program’s first outright district championship since the 2001 season.
“I look at the record, but I want to know what we’re doing now and how we’re getting better for the next time and what we’re doing to get better,” Wulf said. “When we started this year out with the injuries and stuff, we were like, ‘We’re going to be hard-pressed to make the playoffs.’ But then the kids that we had in the program that we moved into different spots just performed really well.
“They won the district and won 25 games, and that’s a really great accomplishment for them,” Wulf said.
For a team with so much momentum heading into the playoffs, Santa Fe’s postseason journey began typically enough, as the Indians made easy work of Houston Furr in the first round and gutted out a three-game series win over Port Neches-Groves in the second round.
In the third round best-of-three playoff series, Santa Fe ran into eventual regional champion Kingwood Park. In Game 1, sophomore starting pitcher Rome Shubert threw an impressive game, but fielding miscues proved to be costly in defeat.
Something infinitely worse happened to the team and their community the following morning.
With Game 2 of the series scheduled later that May 18 day back at Deer Park High School, a Santa Fe student armed with a pistol and a sawed-off shotgun entered the school and began opening fire, eventually killing eight students and two substitute teachers and injuring more than a dozen others.
Among those injured were Shubert and teammate Trenton Beazley. For obvious reasons, the game was postponed, and it remained up in the air if the game would even be played at all after the day of terror.
Wulf had a decision to make unlike any he had experienced in more than 30 years of coaching high school baseball, 21 of which have been at the helm of Santa Fe.
Ultimately, Wulf decided it wasn’t his call to make, leaving the game’s fate in the hands of his kids and letting them know he would support whatever they wanted to do following the tragedy. After the players-only meeting, it was game on.
“It was tough, and I knew it wasn’t going to be the same team that played the other games,” Wulf said.
Santa Fe played Kingwood Park just a day after the deadly school shooting, and while not 100 percent mentally, both the players and coaches put forth a competitive effort.
Although the Panthers eventually prevailed on the scoreboard, the decision to go forward with the game, and Wulf’s handling of the delicate situation, was a win for the grief-stricken Santa Fe community, as a packed crowd was able to take their minds off the horrific shooting and enjoy some baseball.
“I think we needed it,” Wulf said. “It’s like the kids said, they wanted to do it for the school and the community and the kids who were lost and the kids who were injured and everything. And it was a great turnout. … I think it was good for everybody.”
