With less than a week’s worth of practices as a complete unit, the Hitchcock Bulldogs boys basketball team is still far from what they’re hoping to be come February and March.
But, in Tuesday night’s contest against Galveston County rival La Marque, the Bulldogs leaned on strong stretches of defense and low post play to cobble together a 54-42 home win over the Cougars.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” said Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan, whose team returns several key pieces from last season’s Class 3A state semifinalist. “Coming off six days of practice, I’ve got to be patient. Just me being me, I sometimes tend to press too hard, especially coming off the season we had last year and knowing how practice was last year.
“They’re rusty; I can see it, but it’s OK,” Jordan added. “We’ve got to work it out.”
More than half of the Bulldogs roster — including four of Tuesday night’s starters — are just barely returning from the football field, and the court rust showed in their shooting touch and offensive execution, as they couldn’t quite put away a tenacious La Marque bunch.
But, an early defensive stand gave the Bulldogs a solid lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Hitchcock closed the first quarter with six unanswered points for a 12-8 lead through one period of play, and then continued to hold the Cougars without a field goal until the 2:15 mark of the second quarter to expand their lead to 20-9.
With the Bulldogs leading 26-15 at halftime and 36-26 through three quarters, La Marque’s Xavier Clayton made a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, but the 36-29 deficit would be as close as the Cougars would get.
Ahead 39-31 later in the fourth quarter, Hitchcock went on a 12-1 run led by five points from Elijah Sherwood to put the game on ice.
Lloyd Jones III’s post presence helped lead the way for the Bulldogs, as he finished with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double. Sherwood added 13 points, Jayden Saxton-Rivera tallied 10 points and Damien McDaniel finished with nine points.
Top players for the Cougars were Herman Raleigh (13 points, seven rebounds), Jasiya Johnson (12 points, seven rebounds) and Xavier Clayton (11 points, six rebounds).
Hitchcock will look to keep sharpening its skills in the Nacogdoches Central Heights Tournament this Thursday through Saturday. La Marque also has tournament action coming up Thursday through Saturday at the Van Vleck Tournament.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
