LEAGUE CITY
In recent seasons, the Clear Falls Knights have become known for their effective air raid offense, but it’ll take an improved defense for the program to take its next step forward, i.e. the team’s first trip to the playoffs since 2013.
Expected to help lead that effort for the Knights on each level of the defense are senior linebacker Coby Walker, senior nose guard Dylan Rao and sophomore safety Tristan Zarella.
“We’re proud of all three of them, and we’re proud of our defense, as a whole,” Clear Falls head coach Zach Head said. “We’ve asked them to buy in and be unselfish and do what we need them to do on defense, and they’ve done those things.”
Walker is the veteran of the Knights’ defensive trio, suiting up for his third varsity season. Himself bringing quickness as an edge rusher, Walker said he’s seen the defense improve over the years, and with this season’s infusion of new talent, it could be a banner year on defense for Clear Falls.
“We’ve got a bunch of young people coming up, but they’re ready to play,” Walker said.
Rao, a physical player on the interior of the defensive line, and the speedy Zarella are two examples of the new talent on defense, both in their first seasons with the varsity team. But, they are quickly getting acclimated to the big stage on Friday nights.
“It’s a huge step up, and just being able to play under the Friday night lights, is amazing,” Zarella said. “Everything is fast, but I’m getting used to it during practice and during the games.”
For Rao, it was a long wait to make it to the varsity level, and he said he’s looking forward to helping this season’s team leave a legacy behind for future teams to follow.
While a cursory glance at the score of Clear Falls’ 41-33 Week 1 win over South Houston might indicate an offensive shootout, two of the Trojans’ touchdowns came by way of special teams miscues, and the Knights’ defense actually bottled them up for just 238 total yards.
Also, against South Houston, a team goal of forcing at least two turnovers per game was achieved by Zarella by himself with two interceptions. Rao also had an immediate impact for the Knights.
“I feel like we performed well,” Walker said. “A lot of people stepped up. Like Tristan, he had two interceptions, and Dylan, in his first game on varsity, the defensive MVP for us this week. Of course, the first game can be a little shaky, but it’ll get better for us as we go.”
Up next for Clear Falls is a tough test against fellow Galveston County school Texas City. That kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.