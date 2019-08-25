The 2017 season saw Ball High, Friendswood and Texas City among the Galveston County football teams that reached the postseason. It was business as usual for the Mustangs and the Stings, while for the Tors, the playoff berth was a benchmark on their long road back to football relevance, as they recorded their first postseason win since 1999.
Then, in 2018, realignment happened. What was shaping up as a welcomed drop from Class 6A to 5A for Friendswood turned into being included in a murderers’ row of a football district. Ball High and Texas City’s hopes to return to the postseason also looked bleak in the newly formed District 10-5A-I, which featured eventual state finalist Alvin Shadow Creek, eventual regional finalist Richmond Foster, and perennial contenders Angleton and Fort Bend Hightower.
When the dust settled, none of the three were able to punch their tickets to the 2018 playoffs. Now, it’ll be all about dusting themselves off and starting fresh in 2019.
“Football is a life-changing experience,” Ball High head football coach Kimble Anders said. “There are going to be ups and downs, and you just have to know how to handle it.”
But, it’s not like any of the three teams were getting blown out of the proverbial water each week in district play. Two of Texas City’s losses came by a touchdown or less, three of Ball High’s losses were by two touchdowns or less, and three of Friendswood’s losses were by a touchdown or less.
“Every play is important, and we’ve been preaching that since we walked off the field in Angleton last year,” Friendswood head football coach Robert Koopmann said. “In this district, every snap is important.”
Both mental and physical fortitude will no doubt be key for the Galveston County teams in District 10-5A-I to turn those close losses into wins.
“One thing we talk about is playing together as a team,” Anders said. “We’re learning to have each other’s backs, and we’ve got to learn how to fight, because it’s going to be a tough district. We’ve got to learn how to win those close games, and one of our themes this year is playing smart football.”
Another key for the local teams’ hopes of returning to the playoffs will be embracing, head-on, the tall task of competing in arguably the state’s toughest district.
“We play in a tough district, but we’re really excited to take the challenge on,” Koopmann said. “We feel confident we can compete in 10-5A, and we feel confident we can win in 10-5A, if we take care of our business. And, we’re projecting that we’re going to be playing football for a long time this year.”
This season is promising to be just as difficult, if not more so, than last year in 10-5A-I. An experience-rich Foster team is projected by many to be even better than a talent-loaded Shadow Creek team, which is coming off a state championship appearance.
"Every week is a different week, but there's no weak opponents in this district, so it's going to be tough," Texas City head coach Leland Surovik said. "It's going to be a tough battle every week, and we're going to try to sneak up on some people."
Should any local team make it out of District 10-5A-I and into the postseason this time around, competing in the playoffs may very well be the easy part of the year.
“The good news is, if you get out of this thing, you should be prepared for the playoffs,” Koopmann said. “We go through a three-week span of Foster, Shadow Creek and Hightower. That’s as good as it gets in the state in any three-week span.”
