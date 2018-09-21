WEST COLUMBIA
For the first time this season, the La Marque Cougars were able to stay close for a full 48 minutes, but were unable to translate that effort into a victory.
Columbia’s defense made two huge stops in the fourth quarter that allowed the Roughnecks to escape with a 10-7 win on Friday night that improved their record to 3-1 on the season while leaving the Cougars at 0-4 and still in search of their first win under new coach Shone Evans.
“It was a much improved effort,” said Evans of his team, which had been outscored 133-41 in their first three games. “The guys were real focused this week, but I just hate that we didn’t get the outcome we wanted. We just have to learn how to finish when we have someone on the ropes.”
La Marque opened the second half with perhaps their most impressive drive of the year, a six-play, 73-yard drive that was highlighted by four carries from Norvan Saldana (21 carries, 100 yards) for 59 yards, setting the stage for Normand Robinson’s 13-yard touchdown catch from Kobe Gatson that cut the lead to 10-7 with 9:16 left in the third quarter.
The Coogs got the ball right back after Rovalius Adams recovered the ensuing short kick and moved the ball to the Columbia 9-yard line, but Saldana was stuffed for a 6-yard loss on a fourth-and-3 situation. They were able to get another opportunity when Kegan Long recovered a Garrett Irvin fumble at the La Marque 37 and marched to the Roughnecks’ 13-yard line, yet were denied again when Saldana was stopped inches short of the first down at the 11.
La Marque had one last chance with 2:05 left, but Columbia denied the Cougars’ passing game an opportunity to pull out a win.
The Roughnecks scored their only touchdown of the night when Luke Arias scored on a 3-yard run with 2:15 left in the first quarter, and extended their lead to 10-0 after Juan Rosas’ 27-yard field goal with 7:06 remaining in the first half. Columbia put up 206 yards of offense in the first half, but were limited to 90 yards after intermission.
“We’re getting there,” said Evans. “It’s not what the La Marque fans are used to, but we’re taking strides. We’re going to continue to get better. We just ask the fans to stay with us and watch what we do.”
The Cougars will host Jasper this Friday at Etheredge Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
