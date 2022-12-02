GALVESTON
When Ball High needed a spark, freshman KK Toussaint simply took over — as she tends to do, to paraphrase Lady Tors head girls basketball coach Jeff Johnson.
Toussaint and fellow freshman standout Braeon Arceneaux combined for 47 points to lead the Lady Tors to a 55-32 romp of the South Houston Lady Trojans in Ball High’s home game Friday night.
“They gave it their all on the floor, never gave up, and were constantly putting pressure on the ball,” Johnson said about the overall performance of his team Friday.
Toussaint opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, and ensured her Lady Tors would never trail with bursts of brilliance peppered in throughout the contest.
Ball High led 9-4 after the first quarter, helped by a defense that forced frequent turnovers when the offense would hit a dry spell.
The Lady Tors began to steadily pull away in the second quarter before a flurry of six points from Toussaint inside the final 30 seconds of the first half provided what proved to be a knockout blow.
“That was a pretty crazy swing,” Johnson said. “For momentum, that was huge.”
After a drive to the hoop by Toussaint gave Ball High a 27-13 lead, Toussaint took consecutive turnovers by South Houston for fast-break buckets the other way to give the Lady Tors a commanding 31-13 halftime lead.
“She can do anything she wants to do when it comes to basketball,” Johnson said about Toussaint. “She’s a special, one-of-a-kind talent that you don’t get too often. I don’t know if there is a ceiling for her.”
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by the Lady Trojans’ Tatyana Ramos trimmed Ball High’s lead to 39-25 at the end of a slower-paced third quarter, but Toussaint and Arceneaux teamed to compile a 16-0 run to begin the fourth quarter that put the game on ice.
Arceneaux sparked the run with a high-arching 3-pointer, as the young duo each tallied eight points during the back-breaking scoring streak.
Toussaint ended the night with 30 points and nine rebounds, and Arceneaux added 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the way.
Ramos was the Lady Trojans’ leading scorer with 18 points, and she also pulled down eight rebounds. Eleven different South Houston players had at least one rebound, led by nine boards from Karina Guillen.
Although short-handed a few players, the Lady Tors defense forced 28 South Houston turnovers, and Johnson is expecting the team defense to be a major contributor to Ball High’s success going forward this season.
“I think we’ll be even more aggressive on defense, doing some full-court press and things like that,” Johnson said. “A lot of our points are going to come off of turnovers.”
The Lady Tors are slated to be back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Baytown Lee.
