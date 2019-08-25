ALTAIR RICE CONSOLIDATED
Head coach: Jared Sloan
2018 record: 11-2, 5-2 in district (lost to Edna, 27-0, in regional semifinal)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 3 defense
Key players: ATH Ian Hargrove, ATH Warren Scott, ATH Dontavion Fuller, OL/DL Drayton Canaris
BOLING BULLDOGS
Head coach: Kevin Urbanek
2018 record: 2-8, 1-4 in district
Returning starters: 3 offense, 5 defense
Key players: RB/LB Deven Rodgers, OL/DL Trent Reyes, QB Ruben Becerra, LB Colby Chilek
COLUMBUS CARDINALS
Head coach: Matt Schobel
2018 record: 6-5, 4-1 in district (lost to Yoakum, 30-13, in bi-district round)
Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense
Key players: RB Tyree Simcik, QB Brock Schobel, FB Kion Hurd, LB Weston Warschak
HEMPSTEAD BOBCATS
Head coach: Royce Hill
2018 record: 3-7, 0-5 in district
Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense
Key players: RB Marvin Lewis, WR Ken'Daylon Wilson, QB Tom McDade, DL Omarian Gillum
PALACIOS SHARKS
Head coach: Chad Graves
2018 record: 5-6, 2-3 in district (lost to Edna, 61-21, in bi-district round)
Returning starters: 5 offense, 6 defense
Key players: RB Gary Haynes, WR/DB Camron Polk, WR/LB Xzavier Haynes, LB Moises Amaro
