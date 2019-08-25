Hitchcock vs. Boling football

Hitchcock quarterback Christian Dorsey looks for a path while running the ball against Boling in the second quarter of a game at home on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

 KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News

ALTAIR RICE CONSOLIDATED

Head coach: Jared Sloan

2018 record: 11-2, 5-2 in district (lost to Edna, 27-0, in regional semifinal)

Returning starters: 6 offense, 3 defense

Key players: ATH Ian Hargrove, ATH Warren Scott, ATH Dontavion Fuller, OL/DL Drayton Canaris

BOLING BULLDOGS

Head coach: Kevin Urbanek

2018 record: 2-8, 1-4 in district

Returning starters: 3 offense, 5 defense

Key players: RB/LB Deven Rodgers, OL/DL Trent Reyes, QB Ruben Becerra, LB Colby Chilek

COLUMBUS CARDINALS

Head coach: Matt Schobel

2018 record: 6-5, 4-1 in district (lost to Yoakum, 30-13, in bi-district round)

Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense

Key players: RB Tyree Simcik, QB Brock Schobel, FB Kion Hurd, LB Weston Warschak

HEMPSTEAD BOBCATS

Head coach: Royce Hill

2018 record: 3-7, 0-5 in district

Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense

Key players: RB Marvin Lewis, WR Ken'Daylon Wilson, QB Tom McDade, DL Omarian Gillum

PALACIOS SHARKS

Head coach: Chad Graves

2018 record: 5-6, 2-3 in district (lost to Edna, 61-21, in bi-district round)

Returning starters: 5 offense, 6 defense

Key players: RB Gary Haynes, WR/DB Camron Polk, WR/LB Xzavier Haynes, LB Moises Amaro

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription