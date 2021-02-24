Clear Creek’s Kirsten Locket-Bell is fouled by Humble Summer Creek’s Torran Deterville during the first quarter of a regional quarterfinal round playoff game at North Shore High School in Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Humble Summer Creek’s Tianna Rhodes knocks the rebound to a teammate against Clear Creek’s Bria Reed during the second quarter of a regional quarterfinal round playoff game at North Shore High School in Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Clear Creek’s Bria Reed collides with Humble Summer Creek's Adaora Nwokeji during the second quarter of a regional quarterfinal round playoff game at North Shore High School in Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Clear Creek’s Olivia Shaw, center, is comforted by teammates in the final seconds of the Lady Wildcats’ regional quarterfinal round playoff game against Humble Summer Creek at North Shore High School in Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Clear Creek head coach Kristi Odom speaks with Lili Pena during the fourth quarter of a regional quarterfinal round playoff game against Humble Summer Creek at North Shore High School in Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Humble Summer Creek’s Malikiya Thomas and Clear Creek’s JJ Schmaltz fight for the ball during the first quarter of a regional quarterfinal round playoff game at North Shore High School in Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Clear Creek’s Kirsten Locket-Bell tries to fight past Humble Summer Creek’s Anah Murray during the first quarter of a regional quarterfinal round playoff game at North Shore High School in Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Wednesday night’s game was tense, gritty and hard-fought throughout, and then the Humble Summer Creek Lady Bulldogs’ stingy defense finally landed the knockout blows in the fourth quarter of their 37-32 Region III-6A quarterfinal win over the Clear Creek Wildcats at North Shore High School.
