Five weeks is a long time to think about its first district loss in more than three seasons. Clear Springs head coach Pam Crawford wasn’t about to let her team misdirect focus.
Clear Springs made sure of that by taking care of business, defeating Clear Falls 58-44 in girls basketball on Tuesday night.
“There’s an edge to anyone anytime you lose. You come back with a little edge,” said Crawford, whose Clear Springs club used its size to frame a formidable half-court defense.
On Dec. 11, Clear Falls, playing at home, ended the Chargers’ 44-game District 24-6A win streak with a 42-41 decision, the first-ever victory by the Knights over the Chargers.
“We don’t talk about it,” Crawford said. “We’ve got to compete. I was proud of the way we focused and finished.”
Forget the final margin for a moment.
Clear Springs spent nearly three quarters trying to forge a double-digit lead as Clear Falls hung tough. The Knights, though, never fashioned any kind of a run.
After a Niah Richard basket early the second quarter cut the Clear Springs lead to two at 17-15, Clear Falls managed only one other third-period basket and took more than two minutes to find the range in the fourth.
Behind another balanced offensive attack, the Chargers kept the Knights at arm’s length and slowly pulled away. An 11-2 burst in the fourth quarter turned a 45-35 Clear Springs advantage into a 56-37 runaway.
Jermia Green scored 14 points, while Vianey Galvan and Niyah Johnson added 12 and 10, respectively, as Clear Springs improved to 6-1 in the district, 19-10 overall.
Clear Falls was hurt by waves of empty possessions, including four 5-second calls in the second quarter, squandering opportunities to put pressure on Clear Springs.
“The five-second calls, the traveling … I felt we did a good job breaking their press and then we got stagnant in knowing what to do after we broke it,” said Shannon Osborne, the Knights’ head coach. We just made too many mistakes … that’s too hard to answer for with a team like this.
“And the little chippy shots? We couldn’t get a running layup to go.”
Lauryn Small led Clear Falls with 19 points and Richard added nine, but six other players combined for only 25 as the Knights fell to 16-11 overall (5-2 district).
Clear Springs also dominated the boards, holding a 44-30 rebounding edge with Johnson grabbing 12 and McKenna Worrell pulling down nine.
“We can’t let them shoot two, three and four times,” Osborne said.
“Our mindset was to play Clear Springs ball, protect the ball, and to keep their bigs off the boards. And I think we did that,” said Crawford. “We still made too many turnovers, but that’s fixable.”
