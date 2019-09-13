FRIENDSWOOD
Connor Haines’ 33-yard pick-6 late in the fourth quarter clinched a 29-17 win for the Friendswood Mustangs over the La Porte Bulldogs at Henry Winston Stadium on Friday night.
“That’s the best feeling in the world — running it back, having everyone cheering, looking up at the student section, and everyone’s going crazy,” Haines said. “It’s a moment I’m never going to forget.”
Haines’ game-sealing score, which came on his second interception in the game, with 1:21 left in the fourth quarter was a fitting end to a game in which the Friendswood defense shined brightly under the Friday night lights and full moon.
"The defense dominated; they got after it, didn't they?" Friendswood head coach Robert Koopmann said. "Connor is that dude that we need about 20 of those guys, and we'd be in good shape. He might not look like he should be out here, but that dude can play."
A 46-yard run by Makai Hisatake — one of the few blemishes for the Mustangs defense on the night — helped set up a really nice 9-yard touchdown grab by Elijah George (four receptions, 79 yards, two TDs) on a toss to the back corner of the end zone by River Thompson (9-for-17, 169 yards, two TDs, two interceptions) that cut Friendswood’s lead to 22-17 with 9:01 still left on the game clock.
A Hunter Anderson interception set up the Bulldogs at Friendswood’s 15-yard line 1:29 into the game, but the Mustangs defense stiffened up and held La Porte to a 29-yard field goal by Patrick Allen for a 3-0 lead.
A 32-yard punt return by Haines gave Friendswood’s offense the ball on La Porte’s 20-yard line, and the Mustangs wasted no time cashing in the great field position with a 20-yard TD pass from Luke Grden (22-for-36, 230 yards, two TDs, two interceptions) to Matthew Kovacevich on the first play for a 7-3 lead at the 3:42 mark of the first quarter.
“You can’t stop, you can’t slow down, you’ve got to make a cut and go — always going head first, just trying to get the offense some more yardage,” Haines said about the return game.
La Porte responded on its ensuing drive, however, with a 36-yard completion from Thompson to Champion Traylor setting up a 37-yard dart from Thompson to George to go back out in front, 10-7.
Friendswood embarked on an 11-play, 62-yard drive that chewed close to 5 minutes off the clock in the second quarter to re-take the lead, 14-10 — an advantage the Mustangs took into the halftime break.
“The Dane Train” Dane Roenne was key on the possession. The short-yardage specialist and linebacker kept the drive alive with a 5-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and then after a 20-yard pass zipped by Grden to Dawson Johnson (four receptions, 51 yards) got Friendswood down to the 1-yard line, Roenne was re-inserted into the game to mash the ball into the end zone for the touchdown at the 3:44 mark of the second quarter.
Midway through the third quarter, after a punt by Grden pinned La Porte at its own 2-yard line, a heavy Mustangs pass rush forced an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone for a safety and a 16-10 lead.
On the ensuing Friendswood possession, a 34-yard screen pass from Grden to Noah Palitz (five receptions, 59 yards, one TD; 11 carries, 38 yards) pushed the lead to 22-10 with 2:03 left in the third quarter.
Next week will be a bye week for the Mustangs. Friendswood returns to the field 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Stingaree Stadium against the Texas City Stings in both teams’ District 10-5A-I opener.
“Get healthy, get mentally rested a little bit, and then get ready for the thing that they call 10-5A,” Koopmann said about the upcoming bye week.
