BULLDOGS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Craig Smith (9th season)
2018 record: 7-4, 3-2 in District 13-3A-I (lost to Goliad, 34-0, in bi-district round)
Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense
Key players: QB/WR Christian Dorsey, QB Pacey Jones, RB/CB Davin Preston, RB/CB Devin Preston, OL/DT Mikal Bryan, CB/WR Chris Richardson-Williams, DB Deon Singleton
HOT READ
The Bulldogs may not win seven games for a fourth straight season. Instead, last year’s youth movement that saw them start eight sophomores and one freshman could lead coach Craig Smith’s team to a run similar to their sprint to the regional finals in 2015. While graduation did hit hard, Hitchcock’s returning talent will get a boost from its sub-varsity squads, especially on both sides of the line.
Talented sophomore Christian Dorsey and veteran Pacey Jones will share quarterback duties in an offense that also will feature the explosive duo of twins Davin and Devin Preston in the backfield. Dorsey also will see time at receiver. Defensively, 300-pound junior tackle Mikal Bryan enters his third season as a starter, while the secondary features the Preston brothers, along with seniors Deon Singleton and Chris Richardson-Williams. If the Bulldogs can solidify their lines, winning District 13-3A-I will only be the first step toward bigger ambitions.
– Brandon C. Williams
PLAYER TO WATCH
Christian Dorsey, sophomore, QB/WR
Colleges already have put Dorsey in their sights. Still raw, Dorsey used the 7on7 season to improve on his passing, which will add a more potent element to Hitchcock’s methodical slot-T offense. Already a feared runner, Dorsey is on the verge of being the program’s best quarterback since Marquis Lowe was terrorizing opposing defenses from 2003-2005.
– Brandon C. Williams
QUOTABLE
“We’ve had great practices so far, and I’m pleased with their attitude and effort. We are more experienced this year after starting eight sophomores and one freshman last year. We will have a young team again this year, but I love their toughness and grit.”
– Hitchcock head coach Craig Smith on his team’s ability to gel as a unit.
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 at Brazosport, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 6 at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs La Marque, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs Houston Scarborough, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs KIPP Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Hempstead, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1 at Boling, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 vs Palacios, 7:30 p.m.
