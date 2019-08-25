Hitchcock vs. Boling football

Hitchcock running back Devin Preston runs the ball down the field in the first quarter of a game against Boling at home on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

 KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News

BULLDOGS FAST FACTS

Head coach: Craig Smith (9th season)

2018 record: 7-4, 3-2 in District 13-3A-I (lost to Goliad, 34-0, in bi-district round)

Returning starters: 5 offense, 5 defense

Key players: QB/WR Christian Dorsey, QB Pacey Jones, RB/CB Davin Preston, RB/CB Devin Preston, OL/DT Mikal Bryan, CB/WR Chris Richardson-Williams, DB Deon Singleton

HOT READ

The Bulldogs may not win seven games for a fourth straight season. Instead, last year’s youth movement that saw them start eight sophomores and one freshman could lead coach Craig Smith’s team to a run similar to their sprint to the regional finals in 2015. While graduation did hit hard, Hitchcock’s returning talent will get a boost from its sub-varsity squads, especially on both sides of the line.

Talented sophomore Christian Dorsey and veteran Pacey Jones will share quarterback duties in an offense that also will feature the explosive duo of twins Davin and Devin Preston in the backfield. Dorsey also will see time at receiver. Defensively, 300-pound junior tackle Mikal Bryan enters his third season as a starter, while the secondary features the Preston brothers, along with seniors Deon Singleton and Chris Richardson-Williams. If the Bulldogs can solidify their lines, winning District 13-3A-I will only be the first step toward bigger ambitions.

– Brandon C. Williams

PLAYER TO WATCH

Christian Dorsey, sophomore, QB/WR

Colleges already have put Dorsey in their sights. Still raw, Dorsey used the 7on7 season to improve on his passing, which will add a more potent element to Hitchcock’s methodical slot-T offense. Already a feared runner, Dorsey is on the verge of being the program’s best quarterback since Marquis Lowe was terrorizing opposing defenses from 2003-2005.

– Brandon C. Williams

QUOTABLE

“We’ve had great practices so far, and I’m pleased with their attitude and effort. We are more experienced this year after starting eight sophomores and one freshman last year. We will have a young team again this year, but I love their toughness and grit.”

– Hitchcock head coach Craig Smith on his team’s ability to gel as a unit.

2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 at Brazosport, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs La Marque, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 vs Houston Scarborough, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 vs KIPP Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Hempstead, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 at Boling, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 vs Palacios, 7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription