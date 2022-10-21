La Marque did as good a job of beating themselves as Columbia did to them on Friday night.
Penalties and five turnovers — along with an overpowering Roughnecks run game — spelled defeat for the Cougars in a 41-15 setback at TCISD Stadium, dropping them to 2-6 overall and 2-2 in District 10-4A-II.
“I think we beat ourselves a lot in the first half with penalties,” said La Marque coach Wade Oliphant. “Not to take anything away from Columbia, but we did hurt ourselves and we weren’t able to rebound from that.”
The Roughnecks (5-4, 2-2) did their part to hurt the Cougars by running for 379 yards as both Jaheim Campbell (165) and Trevon Lewis (136) each went over the century mark.
Columbia scored first on a 1-yard touchdown run from Campbell with 1:21 left in the first quarter, which served as a precursor to an explosive second quarter of offense from both the Roughnecks and Cougars.
La Marque tied the score on the first play of the quarter when Salahadin Allah caught an Anthony Miles pass and went 66 yards before Columbia snatched the lead back on a 59-yard touchdown run from Blake Osteen with 9:48 left.
After both teams exchanged drives, the Cougars took the lead when Miles found Michael Deyon on a 73-yard scoring toss and an Allah conversion run to make it 15-14 at the 1:31 mark.
Columbia responded with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that Kavion Lewis capped with a 22-yard touchdown reception from Tate Thrasher for a 21-15 lead at intermission.
Trevon Lewis’ 5-yard touchdown run completed a 66-yard drive to open the second half before Justin Cottrell added a 2-yard touchdown with 3:20 left in the third quarter to give the Roughnecks a 34-15 edge going into the fourth quarter. Trevon Lewis put the game away when he outran the Cougars defense for a 73-yard touchdown with 3:08 remaining.
While Columbia was able to grind out rushing yardage, La Marque was unable to find its ground game, which finished with just 25 yards.
The Cougars travel to Brookshire Royal next Friday at 7 p.m. needing a win in one of their final two games to assure themselves a 13th straight playoff berth.
