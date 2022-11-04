PASADENA
Clear Springs overcame uncharacteristic errors with relentless defense in a 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 sweep of Atascocita on Friday at Phillips Field House.
The Chargers advance to the third round of the 6A Region III playoffs, where they will take on Pearland at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake High School.
Strong serving and some alert plays by Atascocita had Clear Springs struggling with ball control during much of the first two sets.
"We had a lot of unforced errors in the first set," Clear Springs coach Shannon McClellen said. "A lot of hitting and passing errors. We were down a kid. When you are used to having a certain six out there, it took us a while to get back in that rhythm."
The first two sets were similar in that the two sides went point for point up to the final stretch.
The Chargers could not shake off the persistent Lady Eagles in the first set, which stood tied at 22 each.
Clear Springs used some outstanding defense to roll off the final three points. Carissa Young put down the first kill and Payton Cleboski finished the set off with two more.
Atascocita kept erasing Clear Springs' leads in the second set, pulling within 22-21.
That was the cue for Chargers defense to rise up again. Three serves by Azoria Davis ended with a trio of unforced Eagles errors to end it.
Ball control and passing skills gradually improved in each set, allowing setters Morgen Durgens and Ashley Richardson more options.
Young had eight kills in the first set, with Richardson producing five in the second.
"We adjusted quickly, and I think that really helped us," Richardson said. "We were able to realize when they were going to tip. Our defense was really great tonight, and we were able to get those kills."
The strain of losing two closely fought sets at the end began to wear on Atascocita in the final set. The Eagles put together a run of good passing and hitting, but ended up down 11-9 because of Clear Springs refusing to allow balls to hit the floor.
Impressive service runs from Durgens and Jordan Eager led to the Chargers scoring 12 of the next 13 points to produce a 23-10 lead.
"I felt like our off blocker defense did a great job of not letting the ball hit the ground," McClellen said. "My pin hitters did a great job playing defense when they were blocking. We didn't have a lot of balls dropping. Obviously, we're going to play scrappy and go for balls. But, we made a lot of unforced errors that we aren't known to make."
Clear Springs was once able to move the ball around a lot, getting kills of blocks from eight different players.
The Chargers also served nine aces, including five by Eager.
It was all in the continuing pursuit of a common goal.
"One of our main goals this year is to make it past fourth round, because we never have," Richardson said. "We played super hard because we wanted to accomplish that goal."
