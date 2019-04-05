LA PORTE
The celebration started. Clear Springs thought it had beaten Atascocita. The match was over.
Or so it seemed.
Seconds later, the cheering was halted. A Region III-6A regional quarterfinal girls soccer tug-of-war the Chargers thought they had won Friday night was not done.
“The way we lost the shootout, the fact that it was contentious, made it a real kick in the teeth,” said Clear Springs head coach Craig Foster, whose squad dropped a thrilling match 4-3 in penalty kicks at Bulldog Stadium.
With Clear Springs leading 3-2 heading to the Lady Eagles’ fifth and final penalty kick of the opening round, Kathryn O’Brien’s try clipped the crossbar and fell softly straight down behind Charger goalkeeper Alyssa Bullock. The match referee called a no-goal, but as the Chargers raced onto the field, the linesman signaled a clean goal.
Party over.
After a confusing few moments of explanation, Atascocita keeper Ainsley Cunningham stopped Maya Pomeroy’s shot for Clear Springs in sudden death. Maria LeCesne drilled home the game-clincher for Atascocita, which endured 100 scoreless regulation and overtime minutes.
“We thought we won it in the shootout,” said Foster, whose District 24-6A champs finished at 17-7-3. “Then to have to go back out. It hit the crossbar, didn’t go in the goal, the referee disallowed it, said it wasn’t a goal.
“Then the linesman, he allowed the goal. That’s the way it goes. Unfortunately sometimes, referees do make a difference in playoff games,” Foster added. “We played really hard, had the best chances in the game, but their goalkeeper made an unbelievable save.”
Clear Springs dominated the first half and parts of the second with six clean chances on goal, including a point-blank shot by Alyssa Mecacci which Cunningham pulled in. For the game, Atascocita pressed enough action for eight corner kicks, but the Charger defense never allowed an attempt on Bullock.
Alex Staat, Sarah Evans and Sydney Robinson scored Clear Springs’ goals in the shootout.
The Lady Eagles will take a 19-2-4 to the Region III-6A semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.