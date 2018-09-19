After a bye and inclement weather, the Friendswood Mustangs finally got to play a District 22-5A team tennis match on Tuesday.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 3 in the region and No. 12 in the state, did so in grand fashion, racing past Goose Creek Memorial in Baytown, 19-0.
At the same time, Ball High stayed perfect in league play to remain atop the 22-5A standings at 3-0, recording a shutout, too, against Crosby, 19-0. Texas City had a bye.
Meanwhile, in District 24-6A, Clear Creek turned back Clear Springs, 18-1, and Clear Falls picked up its first district win, beating Alvin, 15-4. Also, Dickinson lost to Clear Lake, 19-0.
“Many of the matches were competitive on the boys’ side, but our girls were able to win lopsided matches in most of theirs,” Friendswood head coach David Cook said.
Next up for the Mustangs will be a home match with Texas City on Friday, a non-district matchup with No. 6-regionally ranked Tomball at 8 a.m. Saturday, then Monday’s make-up district match with Crosby — all three at Friendswood.
As for Ball High, another 7-0 start in the doubles led to another easy win, the top teams of the boys’ Tony Corrales/Storm Simonin and the girls’ Maya Leisey/Daphne Morales leading the way with identical 8-2 wins.
Adding to the doubles victories was the Tors’ mixed tandem of Aeris Buss and Noah Elzner, 8-3 winners.
Corrales fought off a determined Riley O’Brien in the No. 1 boys singles, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), while Ball High’s Marina Porter needed three sets to eventually deny Sydney Wade in the No. 5 girls singles, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
For Clear Creek, a quick 7-0 start in the doubles, as well, led to the Wildcats’ third district win in four tries.
“It was a good team win all around,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said.
The lone win for Clear Springs came in the No. 2 boys singles, where the Chargers’ Zander Cromwell outlasted the Wildcats’ Brice Farine 6-3, 1-6, 10-6.
The rest of the day belonged to Clear Creek, with Griffin Baillargeon and Reagan Canales both bagging 6-0, 6-0 double-bagels at the boys No. 6 and girls’ No. 4 singles, respectively.
Also turning in a shutout was the Wildcats’ No. 2 boys doubles team of Jonricco Abarquez and Farine.
“Our boys side is getting healthy as Griffin continues to come back from injury and Michaela Clark on the girls side as she was dealing with a hurt shoulder,” Geise said.
“With the remaining schedule ahead of us, we feel comfortable that we should hold onto the second spot in district heading into the playoffs.”
Clear Falls moved into the 24-6A “W” column behind a two-time winning performance in singles and doubles by both the boys’ Grayson Van Pelt and the girls’ Callie Ard.
Van Pelt teamed up with Jordan Rauscher, while Ard won alongside partner Eriika Passi.
In Dickinson’s loss to district-leading Clear Lake, “We fought hard and were close in a few matches but just struggled to finish,” Gators head coach Christopher Reyes said. “Lake is very strong, probably the strongest team we have faced this year top to bottom.
“We have grown a lot this season. As we pass the halfway point, we want to finish this fall season strong.”
On Saturday, both Clear Springs and Ball High will play in an abbreviated four-team version of the 8th annual Remembering Ike Team Tennis Classic in Galveston.
The Chargers and Tors meet in an 8:30 a.m. semifinal at Ball High School, with the winner advancing to the championship match against either Fort Bend Austin or La Porte at 2:30 p.m., also at the Tors’ home courts.
UPCOMING MATCHES
District 23-5A
Friday
Texas City at Friendswood
Ball High at Goose Creek Memorial
Baytown Lee at Crosby
Galena Park, bye
Saturday
Tomball at Friendswood (non-district)
Monday
Crosby at Friendswood
Tuesday
Friendswood at Baytown Lee
Galena Park at Texas City
Goose Creek Memorial at Crosby
Ball High, bye
District 24-6A
Tuesday
Clear Springs at Dickinson
Clear Falls at Clear Lake
Clear Brook at Alvin
Clear Creek, bye
8th Annual Remembering Ike Team Tennis Classic, Galveston
Saturday
8:30 a.m.
Clear Springs vs. Ball High at Ball High School
Fort Bend Austin vs. La Porte at University of Texas Medical Branch
2:30 p.m.
Championship match at Ball High School; third-place match at University of Texas Medical Branch
