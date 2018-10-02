LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers’ chances for the program’s first-ever district championship took a giant step in the right direction Tuesday after an impressive 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 home win over the Clear Falls Knights.
The Chargers’ win Tuesday means a season series sweep over Clear Falls, and gives them a two-match lead in the 24-6A standings over the currently second-place Knights. Couple that with a Clear Brook upset over Clear Creek on Tuesday, and Clear Springs has a three-match lead over both the Wolverines and the Wildcats with just five matches remaining on the district schedule.
“We knew this was a big game, especially after beating Creek on Friday, and you can’t just stop at the end of the first round,” Clear Springs Shannon McClellen said. “You have to continue on. They gave a goal, they want to be undefeated in district.
“We can’t be complacent,” McClellen added. “We have to continue to work hard in practice, stay focused and keep the intensity that we’re having in games. That’s what’s helping us be successful.”
On Friday, the Chargers finished the first half of district play undefeated for the first time in school history — not only on varsity, but across all levels, McClellen said.
After dropping a hard-fought first set to the Knights, the tide of momentum switched in Clear Springs’ favor after rallying from a slow start to win the second frame.
Clear Falls got out to a 6-1 lead in the second set, behind a pair of kills from Katy Guisti (12 kills, 14 digs, two blocks) and three straight aces by Erin Kearney (26 digs), but led by Shyia Richardson (18 kills, 24 digs, three aces), Clear Springs steadily climbed back into contention.
A 5-1 run saw the Chargers take the lead at 14-13, and later, trailing 14-16, Clear Springs went on a 10-1 run that saw them essentially put the set on ice.
The Chargers were pretty much in control for much of the final two sets. With Richardson and fellow outside hitter Haley Moses (10 kills) on their respective games throughout the match, Clear Springs looked almost unstoppable when others were also stepping up and shining.
“Shyia and Haley were consistent throughout the entire match, and then we were able to get other kids involved so they weren’t just keying in on one hitter on the outsides,” McClellen said. “I thought Mary (Alper) had some really good swings. Erin (Rogers) had some big blocks. Linsey (Sackett) came in on back row and subbed in and did a great job in serve receive and defensively."
The Knights, on the other hand, were snakebit by errors, with the mounting miscues snowballing as the match went on.
“They started cleaning up some of their errors, and we were letting our errors get to us,” Clear Falls head coach Lyndsay Hodges said. “In the first set, we made some errors, but we didn’t let it stop our momentum or change our focus. But, I think in the second and especially the third, we just let it go to our heads, and we just stopped playing.”
Other leaders for the Chargers in the match included Hannah Crawford (24 digs), Avery Reynolds (25 assists), Massiel Coronado (25 assists), Alper (three blocks) and Rogers (three blocks).
Other standouts for the Knights were Mia Johnson (12 kills, 14 digs), Erin Kearney (26 digs), Cassie Srb (20 assists), Savanna Schaff (14 assists), Anita Parrott (two blocks) and Rachel Brown (two blocks).
Both teams return to action Friday. On their district open date, Clear Springs (7-0 in district) hosts Kingwood Park at 4:30 p.m. in a non-district match. Clear Falls (5-2) returns home for a suddenly intriguing match against Clear Brook (4-3) at 6 p.m.
