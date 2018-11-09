ANGLETON
Playing lights out for the past six weeks and with nothing on the line in the season finale against Friendswood on Friday, the Angleton Wildcats did not hold back one iota.
In a must win for the Mustangs, it was all Wildcats with a 35-20 victory at Wildcat Stadium.
For the most part the Wildcats controlled the action against the Mustangs, accumulating more than 500 yards of offense on the night along with a defense that had four interceptions including two by Cameron Stone.
One of the more impressive receptions and runs after a catch by Angleton two-way player Jason Williams occurred on a third down and 5 at the 39-yard line of Friendswood in the final period. Williams caught the ball at the 20-yard line and literally toughed his way into the end zone fighting and dragging a defender the final 10 yards into the end zone.
With a 28-12 lead at that point, the Wildcats were beginning to celebrate.
In the first half toward the end of the first period and on the Wildcats second series, Seth Cosme spotted Williams down field all alone again down the middle this time for a 31-yard score, 7-0.
Angleton made it 14-0 after going on a 10-play, 65-yard drive with senior Kendel Archie plunging into the end zone with 6:32 before halftime. It was a drive that took more than minutes off the clock with Archie and Jordan Jones punishing defenders on runs.
The Wildcats defense limited Friendswood to just 44 yards of offense in the first 24 minutes of play. Besides getting a couple of sacks, the front seven gave no breathing room to sophomore quarterback Luke Grden of the Mustangs. One of those defenders constantly in the backfield either harassing Grden or running back Luke Revere was junior Jose Rodriguez.
In the third period, Angleton made it 21-6 after Cosme threw his second touchdown this time to tight end Joshual Ellis for eight yards.
With 8:16 left in the game, Jones all of a sudden got on a roll, going for runs of 37 and 30 yards against the Mustang defense before finally finishing it up with a 6-yard score, 28-6.
Jones finished the second half with 12 carries for 127 yards finishing up with 150 on the night.
Cosme went 13-for-17 on the night for 173 yards with three scores.
Friendswood closes out the season at 3-4 in district and 6-4 overall. Grden was a highlight for the Mustangs especially in the second half going 13-for-20 for 183 passing yards and a couple of touchdowns.
