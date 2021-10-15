Ball High’s Matthew Glenn is brought down by Baytown Lee’s Trudell Berry, right, and Andrew Estrada after a catch for first down yardage during the second quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Baytown Lee quarterback Ja’Corey Boston leaps past the tackle attempt of Ball High’s Stefanos Pothes to pick up a first down on a fourth down play during the third quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight stands with his team for the national anthem before their home matchup with Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Ball High’s Brice West makes a grab in the end zone for a touchdown against Baytown Lee’s Devante Broussard during the third quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High’s Matthew Glenn is brought down by Baytown Lee’s Trudell Berry, right, and Andrew Estrada after a catch for first down yardage during the second quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Baytown Lee quarterback Ja’Corey Boston leaps past the tackle attempt of Ball High’s Stefanos Pothes to pick up a first down on a fourth down play during the third quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High’s Matthew Glenn celebrates after scoring during the first quarter against Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High players stretch before their team’s home matchup with Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High’s Aiden McNamara comes away with a fumble recovery during the second quarter against Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Baytown Lee’s Devante Broussard tries to shake the tackle attempt of Ball High’s Stefanos Pothes during the first quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High quarterback Seth Williams passes during the second quarter against Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight stands with his team for the national anthem before their home matchup with Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High’s Joseph Alexander churns ahead for extra yardage during the first quarter against Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High’s Will Cianfrini breaks a big run after a catch during the first quarter against Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High’s Matthew Glenn, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the first quarter against Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Baytown Lee’s Trudell Berry outruns Ball High’s Michael Martinez on his way to the end zone during the third quarter at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Members of the Ball High Tornettes perform before their team’s home matchup with Baytown Lee at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.