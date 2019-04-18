LEAGUE CITY
From here on in, it’s just win. And there’s minimal margin for error.
Clear Springs, which is heading down a path toward a possible District 24-6A baseball title, knows it just can’t show up. A scrappy 6-1 victory over Clear Lake proved that.
“We just want to keep playing better … can we be better than we were tonight?” said Chargers’ head coach Chris Floyd, whose squad improved to 9-1 in district play heading into next week’s series with Clear Creek.
While Clear Springs is trying to remain ahead of Dickinson (8-2) in the title chase, Clear Creek will come in as team needing wins, after Thursday’s setback at Clear Falls.
Early on, Clear Lake didn’t make it easy.
The Chargers blew open a 1-all game with a four-run fifth, but over the first four frames, the Falcons hung tough. Clear Lake parlayed a single, a walk, a passed ball, a wild pitch and an error into a run as Arjun Parikh scored in the first.
Clear Springs countered in the fourth as Mason Schulz pounded an RBI double to plate Michael Cervantes.
In the fifth, after Clear Lake reached into its bullpen for a third pitcher. Chase Arnaud was credited with three RBI — one on a wild pitch while at the plate, and two more on a double to the left field corner. One batter later, Mason Knight completed the burst with a sacrifice fly.
Clear Springs managed just seven hits, but four went for extra-bases. A strong wind blowing in kept three more hits from reaching the wall.
“With the wind blowing in here, it makes the field play a lot bigger than it is,” Floyd said. “So you’ve got to change your approach a bit and we talked about that Tuesday at their place.”
On Tuesday, Clear Springs shut out Clear Lake 7-0, and on Thursday, senior Braden Clifton allowed just two hits, two walks while striking out nine on the mound.
“That’s what they do. They’ve got guys who can pitch. Period,” said David Rogers, Clear Lake’s head coach. “We faced the Schutz kid on Tuesday night and I don’t know if you’ll face too many kids better. Tonight, they were able to keep us off balance.”
Clear Lake lost starting pitcher Pete Skol in the fourth, when he collided with Clear Springs catcher Jacob Carpentier while trying to score on a fly ball. Arnaud uncorked an accurate throw before the collision.
“That was an unfortunate play at the plate with two outs, but we think it’s an obvious try-to-score situation and it didn’t go in our favor,” Rogers said. “(Officials) deemed the contact, in their eyes, was unnecessary and it kind of took the wind out of our sails a bit.”
