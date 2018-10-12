COLUMBUS
The Hitchcock Bulldogs faced off against the Columbus Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Columbus in an exciting game Friday as the Bulldogs overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half.
Despite scoring 18 unanswered points, Hitchcock fell short, losing 32-20
The first half was in Columbus’ favor as their defense held Hitchcock to 80 yards compared to the Cardinals’ 199 yards on the offensive side of the ball. Columbus turned the ball over twice with an interception and fumble, but the Bulldogs were not able to capitalize as they were shut down by Columbus’ defense once again.
Hitchcock committed two turnovers of their own, both being safeties. The score reflected the total yards per team as the Cardinals went into halftime leading 18-0 over the Bulldogs.
Hitchcock started the second half off strong as they scored once in the third quarter with a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Christian Dorsey. The Bulldogs defense held an impressive front as they stopped Columbus on three consecutive drives, giving the Bulldog offense an opportunity to take the lead.
Hitchcock took its first lead of the night in the fourth quarter as Tyger Turner ran for two touchdowns set up by an interception to halt Columbus’ drive, tallying the score at 20-18 with 5:22 left in the game. Hitchcock’s comeback efforts fell short when the Cardinals scored two more times making the final score 32-20.
Hitchcock is now 4-2 on the season and off to an 0-1 start to district. The Bulldogs will play Hempstead in their second district game next week at Bulldog Stadium at home in Hitchcock.
