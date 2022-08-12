Clear Falls’ Kyle Hoffpauir is tackled by Friendswood defensive back Ben Chapman after a reception during the second quarter of a scrimmage at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Clear Falls running back David Smith is chased down by Friendswood’s Braylan Shelby after breaking a long run during the first quarter of a scrimmage at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Clear Falls’ Kyle Hoffpauir is tackled by Friendswood defensive back Ben Chapman after a reception during the second quarter of a scrimmage at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls running back David Smith is chased down by Friendswood’s Braylan Shelby after breaking a long run during the first quarter of a scrimmage at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood quarterback Brock Foster gets a play from the sideline during the first quarter of a scrimmage against Clear Falls at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
The first flickers of the Friday night lights for a new high school football season were seen this week as Galveston County teams locked horns with their first inter-squad competition of 2022 in the form of scrimmages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.