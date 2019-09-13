TEXAS CITY
Friday the 13th proved to be bad luck for the Texas City Stings as the Clear Lake Falcons won the day with a 31-7 victory over the Stings at Stingaree Stadium on Friday.
“We’ve got to buckle down as a team,” Texas City coach Leland Surovik said after the game. “We’ve got to get rid of the silly mistakes and stop stomping ourselves in the foot … change of field position, change of everything, and change of mojo.”
After a fumble ended Texas City’s (0-3) promising opening drive, the Stings’ defense held, forcing a rare interception that wrenched back the momentum early in the game. But when the offense couldn’t get anything going on the ensuing drive, a blocked punt swung the momentum again and gave the Falcons the ball deep in Stings’ territory. With great field position, Clear Lake (2-1) was able to cap off a quick three-play drive on a 6-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Tyler Durst nearing the end of the first quarter.
On the kickoff that followed, things went from bad to worse for Texas City as the Stings fumbled the ball and again gave the Falcons prime field position. Just two plays later, senior running back, Brendon Holmes, rumbled into the end zone and Clear Lake went up 14-0 only seconds into the second quarter.
On the next Clear Lake drive, the Texas City defense stood firm, forcing a failed fourth down conversion. The Stings’ offense then maneuvered down the field using just six plays and finally reached the promised land when senior tailback, Joseph McCarty-Davis plunged across the goal line with 2:36 to go in the first half.
Then, after another stop on defense, the Stings got the ball with a chance to add points before halftime. With roughly 10 seconds left in the quarter, junior David Morales lined up to attempt a 45-yard field goal. But the kick fell short and into the arms of Clear Lake’s Mark Wilson, who promptly raced down the sideline and into the end zone on a 102-yard return that put an exclamation on the first half and gave the Falcons a 21-7 advantage heading into the locker room.
Clear Lake would add a field goal early in the fourth quarter, before Durst scored his second rushing touchdown of the day – a 36-yard scoring run on the last play of the game.
Junior tailback Semaj McCall excelled for the Stings, finishing the game with 22 carries and 165 yards, and adding a lone reception for another 10 yards.
The Stings as a whole closed out the game having committed 11 penalties for 79 yards and lost two fumbles.
“We played a tough non-district schedule.” Surovik said after the game. “That’s the way we set it up. We played 6A schools. … We wanted to test these kids ... and we start district [next week]. We’ve got zero wins and zero losses, and anything can happen from here.”
The Stings look to open up district play with a strong showing against Friendswood at Stingaree Stadium in two weeks.
