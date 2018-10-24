SANTA FE
The wide receiver position is one that often requires the athletes who play it to exude a little bit extra confidence or swagger, and that’s not lost on the Santa Fe Indians’ top pass catcher, senior Austin Lamb.
“I would say confidence is the best attribute you can have as a receiver,” Lamb, a three-year varsity player, said. “Sophomore year, I lacked a little bit of confidence, and I didn’t play as much as I thought I should. Junior year, I stepped up and had a decent year, and this year, I’m one of the leaders on the team.”
In addition to his confidence, Lamb brings solid size and precise route running to the receiver spot, where head coach Mark Kanipes calls him a difference maker.
“His work ethic, No. 1,” Kanipes said about what makes Lamb a special player. “No. 2, he’s extremely coachable — takes coaching-up good, and can make adjustments when he has to. And, he’s just a great athlete, great kid, has a great attitude. He always has a smile on his face, and he’s not afraid to work.”
The Indians (4-3, 3-1 in District 12-5A-II) are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, and Lamb has been a crucial part of that recent success. Through seven games this season, Lamb has racked up exactly 1,000 receiving yards on 90 catches with eight touchdowns, and nearly half of those totals (40 receptions, 439 yards, four TDs) have come over the course of the past three contests.
With Kanipes and his coaching staff’s spread offense in its fifth season at Santa Fe, and with talented senior quarterback Nathan Kruger at the helm, Lamb, who is also the team’s punter, said he expected to be frequently thrown to this season.
Lamb’s 12-reception, 98-yard, two-TD effort last week helped the Indians score, by far, their biggest win of the season with a 27-20 upset victory over state-ranked Crosby on a night where the team honored one of their former teammates who was killed in the May 18 shooting at the high school.
“It was very special because, for one, it was Chris Stone’s birthday, and it was my birthday,” Lamb said. “They were a ranked team, and we came in there and played the way we needed to play to handle business.”
In addition to being a great tribute to Stone, the win also put Santa Fe in position to be taken seriously as a playoff contender — a rare thing for the football program.
The Indians have not appeared in the postseason since 2009, and have only reached the playoffs two other times (2005 and 2002) in their 71-year history. Santa Fe is 0-3 in those playoff games.
“The big goal is the playoffs,” Lamb said. “I don’t care about any of my stats — I want playoffs. We want to be the best team Santa Fe has ever had. We’re on a roll right now, and we want to keep it going.”
Lamb also feels that Santa Fe reaching the playoffs is a display of resiliency for a community that tragically lost 10 lives just a few months ago in the shooting.
“It would show strength, for sure,” Lamb said. “Strength and family, because we couldn’t do it without the community.”
Now, Lamb and the Indians will look to topple another Class 5A powerhouse when they hit the road to take on the Port Neches-Groves Indians (5-2, 4-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at PN-G’s Indian Stadium.
