LEAGUE CITY
A razor-thin margin of error. It’s batter after batter, every pitch of every inning.
Such is life if you’re among the leading softball schools in District 24-6A. There’s not a moment to relax.
“I can breathe now,” said Kim Wood, Clear Falls’ coach, after her squad scratched out a 2-1, 8-inning victory over rival Clear Creek on Friday night.
During the first go-round of district play, edge-of-your-seat outcomes have become the standard.
“Oh, absolutely … it’s what we live for, it’s what we work for,” said Wood, whose club improved to 5-1 in 24-6A. “Every day at practice to come out and perform. Gosh, that was awesome.”
With pitcher Ashlyn Strother poised in the circle, the Knights wiggled out of potential game-ending, bases-loaded situations in the seventh and eighth innings.
“We were in a couple of situations where we’re a pitch away from losing it, but (Strother) kept her cool, she kept her composure, found the zone. Even when it got a little shaky there in the eighth, she handled business.”
Clear Creek, which dropped its second 2-1, extra-inning game of the season, stranded 11 baserunners. Bree Aranzeta gave the Wildcats their lone run with a long homer with one out in the bottom of the third.
The remainder of the game, though, Clear Creek couldn’t produce a needed hit.
“We left 11 on and they know, when we leave that many runners on, when you have chance after chance, opportunity after opportunity … they fought. Our kids never gave up,” said Andrea Cash, the Wildcats’ head coach. “In this district, you have to come to play or you’re going to get played.”
Strother’s single through the middle scored Ciara Victor as Clear Falls tied the game in the top of the fourth.
In the eighth, the Knights used a single, a hit batter and an infield hit to fill the bases with one out. Clear Creek pitching ace Meagan Lee struck out Paige Pascale for the second out.
Strother then hit a soft dribbler to Clear Creek third baseman Kelsey Bunch. Bunch took a few steps in to field ball, turned around and sprinted for third, but Alex Bradford, who was on second for Clear Falls, beat Bunch to the bag as Payton Bean crossed the plate for the game-winner. Bradford was tagged out after over-running the base.
Erica Riley, Haley Abshire and Strother each had two hits for Clear Falls while Aranzeta and CeCe Huff had two each for Clear Creek, which fell to 2-2 in the district.
“They never gave up the fight. Everyone was willing to give 100 percent to come out on top,” Wood said. “That’s what I asked of them before the game and that’s what they gave me.”
