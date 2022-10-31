After last week featured a couple major upsets, one of those stunning results now has the Clear Falls Knights football team in position to make some program history against a Clear Creek Wildcats team that’ll look to play spoiler again as the regular season concludes this week.
Previously winless in District 24-6A play, the Wildcats (2-7 overall, 1-4 in district) are coming off a stunning 17-14 upset victory over district favorite Dickinson and will be eying another this week.
Meanwhile, the Knights (7-2, 4-1), having taken care of Clear Lake with a 28-14 win last week, now have the chance to win the program’s first-ever outright district championship — thanks to Clear Creek giving Dickinson its second district loss and holding a head-to-head win over Clear Springs — with a win this week.
With both teams bringing balanced offenses and rock-solid defenses, coming away with the big play and getting off to a strong start could be the key factors in this one.
Kickoff for the Clear Creek-Clear Falls game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City.
Now, let’s jam through the rest of this week’s matchups.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson (6-3, 3-2) vs. Clear Brook (1-8, 1-4)
Quick take: With their playoff spot now locked in, the Gators will seek to bounce back after a disappointing 17-14 loss to Clear Creek last week and regain some momentum ahead of their postseason run. The Wolverines, on the other hand, look to keep Dickinson reeling by ending their 2022 campaign on a high note.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City
DISTRICT 9-5A-I
Ball High (9-0, 7-0) vs. Houston Wisdom (2-7, 2-5)
Quick take: The only thing standing between the Tors and a perfect 10-0 regular season is a two-win Generals team whose most recent victory came four weeks ago in a 13-12 decision over a Northside team that Ball High is fresh off handing an 83-0 shellacking. Most recently, Wisdom was blanked 58-0 by Houston Sterling.
When and where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Butler Stadium in Houston
DISTRICT 10-5A-I
Friendswood (4-5, 3-4) vs. Magnolia West (6-3, 4-3)
Quick take: In the unusual position of being out of playoff contention in one of the state’s most rugged districts, Friendswood, coming off a bye, can end their season on a high note with a win, evening its overall and 10-5A-I record as well as spoiling any lingering postseason hopes for visiting Magnolia West. After a 22-21 loss to Angleton last week, Magnolia West is currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs, but can still make the postseason with a win and some help.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood
DISTRICT 9-5A-II
Texas City (5-4, 3-3) vs. Nederland (2-7, 2-4)
Quick take: Coming off a needed 23-7 win over cross-county rival Santa Fe, the Stings look to formally clinch their spot in the postseason with a win over a Bulldogs team that has improved in recent weeks and could be a sneaky-tough opponent. Nederland was edged 26-24 by rival Port Neches-Groves last week, and a win could force a three-way tie with Texas City and Santa Fe for the district’s final playoff seed.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Nederland
Santa Fe (5-4, 2-4) vs. Fort Bend Willowridge (1-8, 1-5)
Quick take: After a tough 23-7 setback last week against Texas City, the Indians will look to control what they can control and see how the rest sorts itself out by ending their regular season with a win over a struggling Eagles team, which enters the contest on a four-game losing streak, most recently falling 50-21 to Dayton last week.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Raitano Field in Santa Fe
Quick take: The stakes in this game are pretty simple — winner makes the playoffs, loser sits at home for the postseason. The Cougars will try to shake off a two-game losing skid, most recently getting hit with a tough 47-7 loss last week at Brookshire Royal. The Tigers, meanwhile, have won two in a row, including a 57-0 romp over Sweeny last week.
When and where: 7 p.m. Friday at TCISD Stadium in Texas City
