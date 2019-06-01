FRIENDSWOOD
Simply put, Friendswood Lady Mustangs senior forward Olivia Rhodes — the 2019 Galveston County girls soccer player of the year — was an offensive force of nature this season.
“None of it was really me; it was my teammates being unselfish and really picking me up, saying, ‘you can do this,’ even in the games where I was like, ‘OK, it’s not happening tonight,’” Rhodes said. “It really takes a supportive team to do it.”
The three-year team captain and four-year starter Rhodes incredibly broke two of the storied Lady Mustangs program’s single-season records this year, as she racked up an eye-popping 47 goals and 36 assists this year.
“It was never something where I felt like I was primarily part of the offense, but just game after game, it started adding up,” Rhodes said. “It’s definitely something that’s really cool, to leave your legacy behind — especially when so many people have come through the program. To know that your name will be remembered out of every single person who has come through this program is something that’s really inspiring.”
Friendswood head coach Laura Peter said that Rhodes managed to break the school records even though Peter did not allow Rhodes to score more than three goals a game against some of the Lady Mustangs’ overmatched district opponents. Rhodes did have four goals in a pre-district game and another four-goal game in the playoffs, with seven total hat tricks on the season.
Rhodes was an integral piece to a Lady Mustangs team that finished the season 24-3-1 and a perfect 14-0 in District 22-5A — where Friendswood outscored its league foes a ridiculous 84-0. The team was consistently ranked amongst the top teams in Region III-5A and had a run three rounds deep into the postseason.
In addition to being the all-county player of the year, Rhodes was first team all-region, District 22-5A most valuable player, academic all-state and all-district, and team MVP. In her Friendswood career, Rhodes totaled 79 goals and 60 assists in four years of varsity play.
“You have to be able to take people one-on-one, and obviously, finishing a ball is super important,” Rhodes said about playing forward. “Knowing when to dribble versus when to pass is also really important.”
Rhodes will continue her soccer career on the collegiate level at the University of the South at Sewanee in Tennessee.
“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and getting a whole new perspective on soccer,” Rhodes said. “I think that the college level will be very different than any level I’ve ever played before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.