FRIENDSWOOD
Making the big move from the private school ranks to UIL Class 5A competition, Friendswood Mustangs sophomore defender Brady Box — the Galveston County boys soccer player of the year — not only adjusted, but he thrived this season.
“It was a pretty smooth transition because I had a group of friends who came here already and played soccer,” Box said. “So, they just kind of introduced me to the team at the beginning of the year. I was really thankful that the rest of the team took me in and accepted me.”
Box came to Friendswood this season from Bay Area Christian, and while the distance between the two schools is fairly close, the level of competition was not.
“It was a lot more competition, and you go from having almost 50 people in your class to about 500,” Box said.
In addition to being the county player of the year, Box was an all-state honorable mention, first team all-region, District 22-5A’s co-defensive player of the year and a first team all-district selection.
“Absolutely not,” Box said when asked if he envisioned these achievements before the season started. “I just thought I was going start small and maybe work my way up as a senior. I knew coming in that I was hoping to be one of the top players on the team, and that I wanted to try to make a difference and do the best I could.”
While the defender positions on the pitch aren’t the most glamorous, those players are vital and must contain a diverse skill set.
“You’ve got to be able to see the field, you have to be able to see everything that goes on, and you have to notice little things and know where your teammates are at all times,” Box said. “You’ve got to be able to talk and be loud out on the field.”
En route to winning the District 22-5A championship with a 10-2-2 record in what turned out to be a highly competitive league this season, Friendswood’s defense conceded more than one goal in only two games. Overall, the defensive-minded Mustangs were consistently ranked as one of the top teams in Region III-5A.
Although the ultimate outcome was disappointing, Box said that the Mustangs defense’s finest performance may have came in its playoff game against Port Arthur Memorial. Friendswood’s defense completely shut down the Titans, but unfortunately none of the offense’s barrage of shots found the back of the net in regulation or overtime, and the Mustangs fell, 5-4, in a penalty kick shootout.
“I felt like the whole team was so zoned in,” Box said. “We did everything we could, but the ball would not want to go into the back of the net.”
Going forward, Box hopes to continue to grow with a team poised to have a bright future.
“We have another good team going into next year,” Box said. “We lost some good players, but we’re picking up some good players. I’m really satisfied with what we have for next year.”
