GALVESTON
The story of No. 12 continues to live on.
Before their varsity home game, about an hour away from the sun setting in Galveston on Tuesday, the Ball High Lady Tors softball team honored the number that belonged to former player Marikate Maggio.
“It was the most wonderful thing,” Marikate’s mother, Georgann Maggio, said. “She just loved softball, was very passionate about it. And the No. 12 was so important to her. For her it would’ve meant everything in the world, and for me, it does as well.”
For Mairkate, that number did not just belong to her. It was a tribute to a man she never met, but someone with whom she astoundingly shared so many similarities.
THE STORY OF 12
The youngest of five foster children who Georgann adopted, Marikate was always told as she was growing up how much she favored her big brother P.J. — Georgann’s only birth child, who was killed in a car accident in 1994 at age 21 while attending college in Virginia.
Marikate, who came to be in Georgann’s care at three months old, only knew P.J. through pictures and stories, but from a young age as she participated in youth softball, baseball, basketball and soccer, she chose to wear No. 12. It was a hat-tip to P.J., whose birthday was Dec. 12.
“She was about six or seven, and without saying anything to me, she just made that decision,” Georgann said. “She would fight to get No. 12. It was just something that was really important to her, and I liked that. It made me feel good, and she knew that I appreciated it. She just had a real sense of commitment and dedication.”
Even though P.J. died years before Marikate was born and they were not related by blood, the likenesses were uncanny, Georgann said.
Marikate and P.J. both learned to read the newspaper by the time they were three years old. Each had a deep, husky voice and a wicked sense of humor. Both had bad knees, funny toes, loved sports, and were the only two left-handers in the family.
“It was just so strange that all these things were happening between Marikate and P.J., and they were not related in any way and they had never met each other,” Georgann said.
Sadly, the two siblings shared a similar tragic fate, as Marikate’s life was cut short in a car accident Sept. 26, 2018 near San Antonio, where she was attending Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Marikate was 18 and studying to be an orthopedic surgeon, to help people with bad knees like her and her big brother.
THE LEGACY OF 12
As a teammate and as a friend, Marikate had an unyielding positive attitude and always tried to lift her peers’ spirits.
“Marikate was one of those people that I don’t think I ever saw in a bad mood,” Michelle Profitt, who was an assistant coach for the Lady Tors softball team during Marikate’s senior season, said. “She was the teammate who constantly cheered everyone on. She found the positive in everything and everyone.”
Marikate also was quick to lend an encouraging word or helping hand, regardless of how the game was going, to any girl in the softball program, regardless if they were on the varsity, junior varsity or freshmen teams.
“She would pick up whoever got out, whoever made a mistake — she was the first one to them,” Lady Tors assistant softball coach Kat Dispensa, who coached Marikate her sophomore through senior years, said. “It didn’t matter what grade they were in, what team they were on.”
Marikate also is remembered as a person who made fast friends, young and old, from all walks of life.
“She had a very unusual ability to connect with people,” Georgann said. “She could just see in your soul. She was one of these people who just collected people.”
Marikate and Georgann moved to Floresville this past summer, and after Marikate’s select league softball season ended, she decided to join a local slow-pitch softball league where she was the youngest participant by years, and in some cases, decades.
“Just in the short period that she played, which was about three months, she met hundreds of people,” Georgann said. “We had people at her funeral from San Antonio, from Austin from all over South Texas. And so many of them were parents, grandparents, young professionals in their 30s, people she was able to connect with.”
This massive group of friends that Marikate was able to build during her too-short time in the world has been an important source of support for Georgann, who also lost her husband to illness four months prior to Marikate’s death.
“They have been so generous in their caring and checking in on me and doing things to honor Marikate,” Georgann said.
Remembering Marikate’s religious faith has also helped Georgann find strength in coping with such difficult grief.
“I explained to her when she was just a couple years old that P.J. was in heaven, and that’s why she couldn’t see him, why he wasn’t here,” Georgann said. “So, she grew up with this strong sense of spirituality. Marikate was president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Ball High School, and she always had this strong sense of conviction when it came to her spiritual self and beliefs.
“Knowing she was that centered and that grounded about her religious beliefs, and I feel like I’m very spiritual as well, you have to depend on that faith — that’s where you get your strength from,” she added.
Georgann feels the singular thing that honors Marikate’s life is the impact her uplifting outlook had on others, like a man in his 30s who Georgann said sent her a hand-written note telling her how Marikate encouraged him to take his dream vacation to New York City.
“I would always say that she ministered to people, and not in a religious way, but ministered to their well being, to their quality of life,” Georgann said. “I think that’s the greatest legacy there is, and I think it represents her very well.”
