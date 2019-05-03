MANVEL
It took about a day longer than expected, but the Santa Fe Lady Indians recorded a 7-3 win over Alvin Shadow Creek in a Region III-5A area round one-game playoff series that began Thursday and concluded Friday.
On Thursday, Santa Fe plated its first run in the bottom of the first after Ciara Trahan led off with a single, stole second base and was driven home on an RBI double from Julianna Garcia.
Garcia advanced to third on a passed ball and was held up on a groundout before Rylie Bouvier sent her home with an RBI single to give Santa Fe a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Indians escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the second when pitcher Maddy Blake was inserted into the game and got a big strikeout and a pop out to the catcher.
Then, after the first pitch of the bottom of the second, the inclement weather swooped in and pushed the finish of the game to Friday.
Helped by Bouvier's speed on the base paths, Santa Fe tacked on a run in the bottom of the third. Bouvier hit a one-out single and stole both second and third base to set up an RBI sacrifice fly by Maggie Childs.
Ryleigh Mata delivered a knockout blow in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out, three-run triple.
Miranda Trigo hit a one-out single, and with two outs, Trahan singled and Garcia walked to load the bases and extend the inning, setting up Mata's bases-clearing knock to center field.
After loading the bases on a single, a walk and an error and with one out, Shadow Creek cut Santa Fe's lead in half with one big rip, as Celeste Luna clubbed a three-run, bases-clearing double.
The Lady Indians added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Garcia singled and advanced to second on a passed ball, and then scored on an error.
Santa Fe advances to the Region III-5A quarterfinals to face state powerhouse Angleton at a time, date and location to be determined.
