Friendswood’s Isaiah Winkler is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded during the second inning against Santa Fe at Friendswood High School on Friday, April 23, 2021. The play scored the Mustangs’ first run of the game.
Santa Fe’s Ashton Lozano is caught trying to steal second base by Friendswood’s Izaac Pacheco to end the top of the third inning at Friendswood High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Santa Fe’s Albert Garza scores past Friendswood catcher Dylan Maxcey during the third inning at Friendswood High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Isaiah Winkler is forced out at second base against Santa Fe’s Albert Garza during the first inning at Friendswood High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Santa Fe’s Ashton Lozano makes it back safely to first base against Friendswood’s Boots Landry during the first inning at Friendswood High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Friendswood’s Misael Cantu makes it back safely to first base against Santa Fe’s Brice Smith during the second inning at Friendswood High School on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Santa Fe went toe-to-toe Friday night with undefeated Class 5A state-ranked No. 1 Friendswood, but a stellar four innings of relief work from Mustangs pitcher Griffin Kasemeyer helped preserve a 3-2 victory over the Indians at Bobby Black Field.
