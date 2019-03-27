LEAGUE CITY
With their 3-1 win over Clear Creek on Friday, the Clear Springs Chargers girls soccer team completed their third straight undefeated district championship season — a span totaling 40 matches.
The accomplishment came as almost a relief to the Chargers’ small core of four seniors. After all, in a program where district dominance has become the expectation, who wants to be remembered as the senior class who surrendered the first loss in three seasons?
“We don’t want to disappoint last year’s team,” senior center-forward Avery Gilbert said.
Gilbert is joined by forward Sarah Evans, center-midfielder Alyssa Mencacci and midfielder/defender Maddie Salas to comprise the Chargers’ group of senior leaders.
Evans is the team’s leading goal scorer with 19 of them in 21 matches, and on the defensive side, eight of Clear Springs’ 12 district matches were shutouts.
The only minor blemish on Clear Springs’ district record this season was a draw and shootout loss against Clear Falls (but the match still goes down as a draw). Otherwise it was business as usual for the Chargers in another impressive district campaign.
Clear Springs’ seniors were quick to shower praise on their younger teammates, as well, for the Chargers’ continued success.
“We have a good group of underclassman who come into it really confident, and they just come in knowing what to do and get the job done,” Gilbert said.
“It’s been interesting only having so few upperclassmen,” Evans added. “But, they’ve really stepped up. They’ve made our job easy.”
After all, the Chargers’ three-year run of district supremacy began when the eight juniors on the roster came to the team as a promising crop of freshmen.
“It’s not only one of the largest freshman classes from two years ago, it’s also one of the most talented,” Clear Springs head girls soccer coach Craig Foster said.
Now the Chargers will look to go on a postseason run befitting of their excellent regular season, possibly even besting their trip to the regional tournament last season.
“They have the ability to go on a run again, but a lot of it depends on the night,” Foster said.
First up is a Region III-6A bi-district match against Pearland Dawson — a team that has proven to be a stern test for Clear Springs in their first-round matchups the past two years. Last year saw a late goal lift the Chargers to a 1-0 win, and the year before that, Clear Springs needed overtime to vanquish the Lady Eagles in another 1-0 win.
“It’s going to be a lot tougher because these teams are going to be at a higher level, but I think we all play better when we’re facing challenges,” Mencacci said. “So, it’s going to be really fun to see how we come out and play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.