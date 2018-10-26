ALTAIR
Friday’s matchup of the Hitchcock Bulldogs and Altair Rice Consolidated proved to be a long night for Hitchcock, as the Raiders ran away with the win in the second half in a 48-14 rout of the Bulldogs.
Each team seemed evenly matched as both defenses kept the score to a minimum. Hitchcock would only concede 48 yards in the first half and gain 54 yards of their own.
Rice scored the only offensive touchdown in the first two quarters by a 6-yard rushing score, along with recovering a fumble and returning it for a touchdown early in the first quarter.
Hitchcock would add a defensive score also, as the Bulldogs intercepted a pass and returned it to make the score 13-6 going into halftime.
Rice Consolidated received the ball at the start of the third quarter, and within three plays, the Raiders ran for a 65-yard touchdown, which is all the Raiders needed to turn the momentum in their favor.
Rice would score three more unanswered touchdowns to build its lead to 36-6. Each team scored one more time, including a 67-yard kickoff return by Devin Preston for Hitchcock, finalizing the score at 48-14. The Raiders total offense of 291 yards helped seal the win over the Bulldogs 176 yards.
Hitchcock looks to bounce back next Friday against Boling at Bulldog Stadium.
