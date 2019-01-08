LEAGUE CITY
Shannon Osborne did not know what to think.
Her Clear Falls girls basketball squad had just completed a rousing second-half rally, knocking off rival Clear Creek, 34-31, in a District 24-6A game Tuesday night. Once the team’s post-game celebration subsided, Osborne stood quietly as she slipped on a jacket to head home.
“Can you believe that?” she said, eyeing the scoreboard.
Considering that Clear Falls managed only 10 first-half points, shooting just 5-for-25 from the field, and was down 24-13 well into the third period, it’s easy to see how a comeback might seem far-fetched.
The Knights (16-10, 5-1 in district) eventually found life, ending a three-game losing streak.
An unassuming free throw by Fran Stum started Clear Falls on a 16-0 run, which was capped by Alexis Clayborne’s three-point play, giving the visitors their first lead of the game with 4:28 to play.
A fiery halftime locker room refocused Clear Falls.
“I ripped them like I’ve never ripped them before,” Osborne said. “We talked about courage, we talked about words we live by … integrity, unselfishness. We talked about what we are … grit and staying in ballgames.”
After a lackluster opening half, Lauryn Small, Clear Falls’ junior guard, found the flow of the game and even though she scored only seven points, her energy with and without the ball got the Knights back into a rhythm.
Leading 29-26 late, Small’s scrambling loose-ball save of what would have been timeline violation ended with a perfect pass to the corner for a Destiny Muckelroy 3-pointer. Muckelroy who led Falls with eight points — all in the second-half — on 3-for-3 shooting.
Savonnah Lewis’ three-point play closed the Wildcats to within one at 32-31 with 39 seconds left, but Small sealed the game with a steal under the Clear Creek bucket in the final seconds. Small then turned and launched a full-court pass to Muckelroy, who dropped in a layup as the clock ran out.
“It’s consistency. The first two to three minutes of the third quarter, we played pretty well, had good defense,” said Wildcats coach Kristi Odom. “And then we got tired, started giving up some easy plays, transition points, points against the zone. When they started scoring, they gained more and more confidence.”
Sam Simmons led Creek (16-10, 3-2) with eight points and six rebounds off the bench while DeAzhia Smith added six. The Wildcats were stung by seven fourth-quarter turnovers during the Knights’ rally.
“We definitely started tightening up. Started to give up honestly,” Odom said. “You saw it at the end. We have to learn from it and get ready for Springs on Friday.”
