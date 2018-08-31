DAYTON
The Friendswood Mustangs scored the game’s final 15 points in the last 4:22 of the game to overcome a Dayton two-point lead and take a 33-20 win over the Broncos on Friday night in a nondistrict affair at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium.
Down 12-10 coming out of the locker room, Friendswood used a fumble recovery to go 25 yards on four plays with a Colton Halata 1-yard score. After a successful two-point conversion, the Mustangs led 18-12 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Dayton wasted little time in going 79 yards on just six plays with Tyres Brooks scoring from the 11-yard line to tie the game at 18-18. A.J. Nail found Kane Rogers for the two-point conversion to regain the lead at 20-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
It was all Mustangs in the final 12 minutes, though. They regained the lead with 4:22 left on a Halata 4-yard score. After holding the Broncos on a 4th-and-1 from their own 39-yard line, Friendswood iced the game with a Luke Revere 7-yard score to lead 31-20 with 2:14 left in the game. The Mustangs added a safety a few moments later for the final score of the night.
Friendswood put together a nice 68-yard, 10-play drive that stalled at the Broncos’ 10-yard line. Austin Alvarez booted a 27-yard field goal to run the lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter.
Dayton put together its first nice drive of the night, and Tyres Brooks capped off a 75-yard, 13-play drive, scoring from 2 yards to cut the deficit to 10-6 with 6:03 left in the first half.
The Broncos defense set up the next score when Hedil Cuatianquiz recovered a Mustang fumble at the Friendswood 25. Four plays later, Nail found Jermond Lovely in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard scoring play and Dayton had their first lead of the night at 12-10 with 3:57 left before halftime.
Halata led the Mustangs with 125 yards rushing on 25 totes while Brooks led the Broncos with 82 yards on 19 carries. Justin Santee added 71 yards for Dayton and Revere chipped in with 72 for Friendswood.
