LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs kept its playoff hopes alive with a big win Tuesday in District 24-6A team tennis action.
The Chargers, behind a clean sweep by the boys, raced past Dickinson, 15-4, improving to 2-2 in league play.
Meanwhile, in other 24-6A showdowns, Clear Falls lost to Clear Lake, 17-2.
Over in District 22-5A, Friendswood moved into a first-place tie with Ball High by way of a 19-0 shutout of Baytown Lee. At the same time, Texas City was knocking off Galena Park 13-6.
Clear Springs won all nine of the boys’ matches, but suffered a major loss when No. 1 Kevin Larios suffered a lingering injury.
“(Larios) will be out for six weeks,” Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said.
But Parker was able to see who might be able to fill the void, playing several different faces against Dickinson (0-4) in both the singles and doubles lineups.
The Gators’ four wins included a two-win day by John’Na Baldwin, who teamed up with Cecilia Chong in the No. 1 girls’ doubles, then won at the No. 3 singles.
Adding to the Dickinson win total were Haley Craton at No. 4 singles and Cortney Downey at No. 6.
“I was very proud with our performance,” Gators head coach Christopher Reyes said. “We worked hard and won some big matches for the program. We want to finish this season strong. We are definitely on the upward trajectory.”
In Clear Falls’ loss, the Knights claimed both of the No. 1 singles, with Reid Collier winning the boys’ match and Brissa Mendoza taking the girls’.
Meantime, Friendswood, the county’s only regional- and state-ranked team, soared to its fourth district shutout in as many tries.
The Mustangs, No. 3 in Region III-5A and No. 12 in the state, totally dominated in the girls’ matchups, relinquishing just one game total in the nine played.
In the girls’ singles, Mia Gonzalez, Nina Gonzalez, Linh Van, Adri McElwain and Maddie Coburn each recorded 8-0 shutouts.
Nina Gonzalez also turned in an 8-0 whitewash in the mixed doubles with partner Mitchell Litvinov.
The win improved Friendswood to 4-0 in the district and 11-2 overall.
Texas City evened its 22-5A record to 2-2 thanks to clutch wins on both sides of the net.
Collecting doubles wins for the Stings were the teams of Janet Chavez/Bianca Jimenez and Paige Fleming/Zoey Smith for the girls, Caleb Bryant/Daniel Gracia for the boys, and Samantha Gray/Rustin Hara in the mixed.
In singles, winning for Texas City were the girls’ Chavez, Jimenez, Gray and Fleming, and the boys’ Bryant, Gracia, Conan Dunkel, Hara and Anthony Davis.
The Tors (4-0) had a bye on Tuesday, resting after easing past Goose Creek Memorial the day before, 16-3.
“We are playing strong and phenomenal tennis,” Ball High head coach Kim LeGate said.
After bagging a 6-1 lead in the doubles, the Tors responded with 10 more wins in the singles, only falling short in both of the No. 3 matches.
Picking up singles wins for Ball High were the boys’ Tony Corrales, Storm Simonin, Jerry Santos, Noah Elzner and William Harris, and the girls’ Maya Leisey, Aeris Buss, Jimena Sanchez, Jayden Turner and Kahley Smith.
Leisey, playing No. 1, had the comeback of the afternoon, rallying from a 6-3, 4-1 deficit to beat Kayla Truong, 3-6, 7-5, 10-6.
“Maya took control of the match at 1-4 in the second set,” LeGate said. “That was the turning point.”
“Leisey dug in and stayed consistent with her groundstrokes, forcing her competitor across the court. She took offense and landed those angles that she’s been working on and came out victorious.”
